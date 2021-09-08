The next day we went to another farm to look for a greater Kudu. This is a large antelope, about 700 pounds, with long, spiraled horns, a white chevron on his face and a battleship gray hide with dark stripes. They like to hang out in thick brush and when spotted are usually heading for thicker brush.
The farm we went to covered over 55,000 acres and had a variety of animals other than Kudu. We saw a tremendous heap of manure in the trail, about six or seven bushels by my estimation. That was from a White Rhinoceros. I was told that there were several of them on that farm. They are not actually white, the name is a corruption of a Dutch word that means wide, referring to the shape of their mouths. They graze on the sweet grass, just like a cow. These animals were almost extinct a hundred years ago, but careful management and protection from poachers has restored them in much of Southern Africa.
We encountered two game scouts who patrol the area on horseback to protect the rhinos. Because the rhinos’ horns sell for more than $4000 per pound in China, there is great incentive for poachers to risk a stay in prison to get the two horns from one of these huge animals! We did not see any of them, which in a way was disappointing, but as they are notorious for being ill-tempered towards trucks and people it was probably just as well, as a 5,000 pound animal could do considerable damage to our Toyota and put us afoot.
We covered considerable territory that day and saw many animals, but not the Kudu that we were seeking. The property that we were on belonged to a coal mining organization and we were hunting the portions that were not being mined. I saw the remains of a beautiful mansion among the trees. The windows had no glass in them and the building was looking quite ragged but it was evident that it had been a splendid home in its day.
Zander told me that it had been someone’s home until the property was sold to the mining company. Now people were stealing the fixtures and not much more than the shell remained. It will be bulldozed when that part of the farm is stripped for its coal. What a sad end to someone’s dreams.
The bush seemed alive with animals. We saw herds of Zebra and Wildebeast, and there were quite a few Gemsbuck and Blesbok, but the Kudu were very elusive. We decided to wait at a water hole and see if one would come to us. We made a nice hide under a mopane tree and settled in to wait.
We were visited by some Blesbok and a very big Warthog but just as some large gray forms were coming in the wind shifted and they caught our scent. We relocated quickly, but the damage had been done. Although we were visited by a Gemsbuck and some more Waterbuck, the Kudu remained wary. We had been there for about two hours when a large black and white bird alit in a tree near us and began to call loudly. His call sounded like: “Go Away! Go Away!” The animals around the water hole did go away, very quickly. That finished our hunt for the day.
We returned to the lodge, where we sat around the fire pit and exchanged stories of the day’s hunt with the other hunters while we waited for Roberto to produce another of his gourmet meals. We had spent another day enjoying the sights and smells of Africa, and went off to bed wondering what tomorrow would bring.