For anyone who is a serious hunter, the ultimate dream is a hunt in Africa. For most of us, this remains a dream, and I always thought that it would be that way for me. After all, Africa was too far away and a trip there would involve guides, servants and fees, taxes and bribes, making it much too expensive for someone who always carried a lunch box to work and had to watch his expenses. I was wrong on all counts!
Three years ago I was the high bidder on an African safari for two couples at a Ducks Unlimited banquet. Two of our friends agreed to go with us, so the party was set. We had three years to take the trip, so we planned to go last year. Due to Covid, we delayed until this year.
We flew there on Qatar Airways flights from Atlanta to Qatar to Johannesburg, South Africa. This was a two day journey, and we got very tired of sitting in the airplane, but Qatar does everything they can to make it a pleasant trip. You have a choice of entrees at every meal and their food is tasty and well prepared. Unlimited drinks are included in the price of the tickets and the stewardesses were always attentive to all of their passengers. The entertainment screen in front of each passenger had movies, TV programs, informative channels like E! and National Geographic, as well as route maps and external cameras that gave you the pilot’s view.
We arrived in Johannesburg at 4 a.m. and after collecting our bags went to the police station to collect our rifles. I have never met a friendlier, more helpful group than those policeman and policewomen. Our outfitter, Koos de Meyer of Kuche Hunting Safaris, was on the way to meet us, but due to the curfew was not able to be there when we arrived. The police called him to get his time of arrival and then assisted us in filling out the paperwork for importing our rifles into South Africa. By the time Koos arrived, they had everything processed and had handed us our permits.
We loaded all of our luggage into the back of Koos’ truck and climbed in. He began the 4-1/2 hour drive to his lodge. We had to descend through the mountains that Johannesburg is in to the flat plain that makes up the Northern part of South Africa. The country reminds me very much of West Texas, with different vegetation. The main lodge is located near the village of Steenbokpan, in the portion of Limpopo province that is near Botswana. It is very flat, devoid of hills and valleys but is truly beautiful. Its annual rainfall is only about 21 inches, but it is covered with sweetgrass, which is high in nutrients and feeding value for game. The Shepherd’s Tree, Boscia albitrunca, is found there in abundance. It is a protected tree and a very distinct element of the bushveld flora. The sky is a most beautiful deep blue and the sunsets a magnificent display of reds and salmon pink.
We arrived at the lodge about one 1 p.m. Lunch was available, but I do not recall eating that day, I was too excited. The lodge is sited just off the road and is complete with everything that you could wish. The rooms are like motel suites. There is a swimming pool, a fire pit and a lounge. Honestly, I was too intent on meeting the camp staff and our professional hunters to pay much attention. All during our stay we were pampered in every way, and the pampering started immediately. Two ladies took care of cleaning the rooms daily, putting fresh linens on the beds daily and washing and ironing our clothes daily. They have a solar clothes dryer, just like my grandmother used to have.
Our chef was named Robert, and he could have cooked in any gourmet restaurant anywhere. He always prepared every meal, from breakfast to dinner, and did it up right. We had steak from a different animal every night. Kudu, Sable, Waterbuck, Eland, Impala and Zebra were on the menu, with chicken for those averse to eating wild game. The wild game was delicious, as were the salads, various vegetables and deserts that accompanied it.
The adventure will continue with the next installment.