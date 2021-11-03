I have always had a limited income, so I have had to plan my hunting and fishing trips for maximum enjoyment and minimum expense. I made my first trip to Wyoming to hunt pronghorn antelope in 1991 and have been back for three more antelope hunts.
Wyoming’s antelope season varies by hunt area, with some areas opening in early September and others opening as late as October. These hunt areas definitely vary in trophy quality and those with lots of public land to hunt on and record book heads are hard to draw. You can purchase preference points and if you want one of the trophy areas you will need 8 or 10 points to have a chance. Other areas can be drawn without points, but they have very little public land, so contact the local Chamber of Commerce for access information if you apply for one of these areas.
This particular hunt was in October 2019, due to being drawn for our third choice hunt area. On past hunts we have used a camping trailer or tents, but this time as we are all getting older and softer we decided to get motel rooms in a town near the hunt area and eat in local restaurants.
This sounds more expensive than camping until you figure in the cost of a camping trailer and the extra cost to pull it from Tennessee to Wyoming and back, plus the extra effort required to set up and break down a camp. But camping is definitely a lot of fun and that factor is missing from a motel-based hunt.
Every little town in Wyoming has a well-kept motel, but if you plan to rent rooms you must make reservations well in advance during hunting season. With a little advance planning you will be able to have a very enjoyable hunting trip with a minimum of expense.
Any rifle chambered for a flat shooting caliber of .243 or larger is satisfactory. Be prepared for shots of up to 300 yards. A good telescope sight and good binoculars will help you a lot.
My friend John and I left Greeneville early on September 27th. This allowed us to reach Sidney, Nebraska on the afternoon of the 28th, where we met our friends Cliff and Jim from Louisville, Kentucky, Mark from Beemer, Nebraska, and Harvey from Amarillo, Texas.
We toured Cabela’s home store, had dinner at a local steak house and the next morning we left for Gillette, Wyoming, arriving that afternoon. We made sure that our licenses were in order and that all of our equipment was ready, then spent the next day, the 30th, cruising our hunting area and looking for antelope, of which we saw plenty. We went to bed that night confident that we would each find an animal that satisfied our desires for tasty steaks and a suitable trophy.
The next morning we got up and ate a leisurely breakfast, as it was snowing lightly and we knew that antelope are active all day and would be easy to locate when visibility improved. We were heading for one of the state managed walk-in only hunting areas when we spotted a herd with a really nice buck in a small section of public land. There was an access gate about a half mile down the road, so we drove to it and pulled in.
I was looking forward to trying to stalk within range and loading my rifle when another truck stopped where we had seen the buck. A man got out, ran across the ditch to the fence and shot at the buck. He missed, and the herd ran down to near where we were. I was able to stalk to within 175 yards, which is close range for antelope. I felt wind on my left cheek so I aimed ten inches to the left of where I wanted the bullet to hit and when I shot the buck dropped in his tracks. This was an unusually easy hunt, as ordinarily when you locate a buck you have to make a careful stalk, because antelope are very wary, have excellent sight and there are ten or more sets of eyes watching for danger.
Next it was Jim’s turn. We went a bit further and saw another herd with a nice buck. Jim tried to stalk him, but ended up with a dolemite factory behind the buck so he could not shoot safely. We found several other antelope as the day progressed, but they were very wary and Jim was unable to get within range. We met one rancher who was less than thrilled with the prospect of us following a public access road across his pasture to another patch of public land. We assured him that we had no intention of getting bogged down in that muddy path and left to find land with better access.
We found several more antelope over the next two days, but something always spoiled Jim’s attempts to stalk within range. On the afternoon of the fourth day we were met by a rancher who took us to his ranch and took Jim on a stalk on which he was successful in getting a nice buck.
The rest of our party had filled their tags, so we took his antelope to the processor, who had it cut up and frozen the next day. We put the meat into coolers with a large slab of dry ice to keep it frozen. Then our group broke up and we started the long drive home. We decided to make two long days of driving and arrived back in Greeneville about midnight of the second day.
Antelope provide free range, organic meat. It is very tasty and having a freezer full of it has been a life saver when meat has been in short supply.