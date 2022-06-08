One of a child’s chief joys is fishing, and for small boys (and girls) the primary quarry of their fishing expeditions is the bluegill.
This little fish, also known as Sungranny, Bream, Shell Cracker, Yellow Breast and probably many more aliases, is available in all waters inhabited by fish and is eager to bite whatever bait you put in front of it. They are also very tasty.
My childhood had many trips to local creeks and ponds to fish for these finny creatures, and if the size was not always of record book proportions, the fun we had catching them was. It doesn’t matter to a little boy what size the fish is, what matters is that he caught a fish. So we took fish from all sorts of environments and many of those would probably cause the nurses at the Health Department to have an attack of the vapors. Being young and ignorant, we took those fish home and survived.
One of our chief fishing holes was at the levee, which had been built to keep Yellow Creek from flooding the city of Middlesboro. With the golf course on the east side and the creek on the west side, it was a fairly secluded spot. The water was not deep there, and the cattails made sure that there was no strong current to sweep us away, so we could fish there for the bluegills and mud cats, and our parents did not have to worry about our safety. Our cleanliness was another matter, but little kids are supposed to get dirty and muddy.
These trips always ended with a stringer full of fish about the size of our hands, and the occasional mud catfish that was twice that size. Catching a bigger fish was rare, and was appreciated accordingly. When we caught a catfish we would warn each other to be careful to not get “horned” by the fins. They could produce a nasty puncture!
We would take our catch home proudly and my grandmother would carefully wash and clean the fish, scraping the scales off the bluegills and skinning the catfish. Then she coated them with seasoned flour and proceed to fry them in bacon grease. I don’t care what the Health Department says, those were some great meals, seasoned with our sense of accomplishment.
One spring, we noticed a large creature swimming along the edge of the cattails and nosing all about the edge of our fishing holes. What could it be? It was dark, blue-black and swimming steadily along. We had to catch it! So George Cadle got a big net, and I got a cane pole with a gig on the end, and we set out to catch the mystery creature.
We crept down into the shallow waters and waited for it to swim past. The water was cool on our bare legs, the mud squishing between our toes and small minnows nibbled at our shins. Then the creature appeared. George made a swipe with his net and I thrust my gig! To our amazement, the creature dissolved. It was a school of baby catfish, none over about half an inch long, which had been swimming around together for safety. It certainly worked. I don’t know what the other creatures of the swamp thought of it, but to our seven-year-old eyes it had looked like the greatest of sea serpents.
Looking back at those lovely spring days I realize that the world was a much more interesting place when we could still believe that mysterious things existed, and when we could have the joy of discovering them.