A couple of years ago I was in Wyoming talking with a rancher about hunting on his property. I was having a hard time connecting with him on a man to man basis, so thought talking about my little farm might help. I told him that “I have a little place in Tennessee. Sometimes I think that all I ever grow are cedar trees and copperheads.” He allowed as how he didn’t have any copperheads but he met plenty of dunderheads. He did have plenty of cedars on his land, down near the creek bed.
I have thought about that conversation a lot since that day. Now, I am retired, so I really don’t grow a crop on my little farm. I do have a native stand of little blue stem grass, which I am told is something that needs to be protected and nurtured. That would be easy if not for the cedars. I have been fighting a losing battle against those things ever since I moved in. I do believe that if the Lord had had one plague for the Pharoah that was worse than the others all put together, it would have been a few hundred cedar trees with their cones ready to open and strew seeds all over the landscape. He would have been happy to let those Hebrews go in exchange for not having all of his arable land taken over by cedars.
Those things are invasive! And it is scary how quickly they can take over a pasture, going from grass, which can feed cattle, horses, sheep and other animals to cedar trees, which can’t feed much of anything. I will grant you that they make pretty pictures and they can be used for Christmas trees. After all, they are our state tree. You can also plant a row of them close together and in a few years, you will have an excellent wind break and home for a few birds. The big ones make good lumber for cedar chests and bedroom furniture. But if they are good for anything else, I don’t know what it is.
So the battle of the trees is on at Misty Summer Farm. The tree will not come back if you lop it off close to the ground, but the stump is nicely rot resistant and will be around for a very long time. And did I mention how fast that they grow? My cedars grow so fact that at seven years they are over eight feet tall and starting to get bushy. This is without fertilizer. Give them some help and there is no telling what they would do.
If you are making lumber out of them, remember that only the red part is truly rot resistant. The white wood surrounding it, called Sap Wood by lumbermen, is not only very susceptible to rot but is also very weak and brittle. Thus you have to trim a lot off the outside to get some wood. Once you get it trimmed, you do have some beautiful wood which is not only rot resistant but will repel bugs. A friend in Texas used to make beautiful cedar chests as well as cedar candle holders and other household items from cedar. He said that you have to let it cure fully before you make the first cut and predrill any holes so that the wood will not split. It is also very fragile wood, don’t try to make anything that will see heavy use out of it.
I think that the best thing that you can do with cedar is to burn it in your fireplace. Cedar is easy to ignite, and makes a merry fire when it burns. The flames get very high considering what you start with, and as the logs blaze merrily along the fire is constantly popping and snapping due to the pockets of pitch in the wood. It will coat your flue with creosote in short order too, so if you have a cedar fire you must take the appropriate precautions and have your chimney swept annually by a professional.
Meanwhile, I am still fighting the cedars that are crowding my little blue stem. I have hopes of winning this war.
If the preceding words have convinced you that you need some cedars for a wind break or ornamental landscaping, Tennessee has plenty of them. Bring a shovel. If you want some larger cedars for lumber or for a nice fire, bring your chain saw and help yourself.
Your county extension agent can tell you where to get them.