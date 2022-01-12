There is a small stream that runs through the back side of my property. It is shallow, and the flow is not very rapid, but it flows all year round. My neighbor told me that it is fed by four limestone springs about two miles from his house.
He also said: “You can drink that water, it is good clean water.” Maybe he could drink it, but I am a bit leery. There are cows pastured along those banks and I do not fancy drinking manure tea.
When I was a child, the conventional wisdom was that after water had flowed for 100 yards it was pure. My grandfather, who grew up on a mountain farm in Campbell County just West of Jellico, told me that this was not necessarily true. We were on a visit to his home place and I started to drink from Laurel Creek. The water was clear and cool, and it was a hot day. Grandaddy told me to not drink that water. He said that we did not know what was upstream, and there might be a dead cow or dog in the creek and that was not something that we wanted to drink. He said: “Only drink from a spring, and that at the top of the mountain. That way, you know there won’t be anything bad in it.” Since he, and his brothers and sisters had thrived in those mountains I figure that he knew what he was talking about.
Back to my stream. As I walk along its banks I can see the bottom, where there are usually a few minnows. They feed on the insects that thrive in and around the water. Some of those insects amaze me. There is one that we called a “Water Strider” that has long legs and walks across the top of the water. I wonder what its feet are like, that displace enough water to support its body above the surface.
Where the stream comes out of the trees and is open to the sky the dragon flies skim along. We called them “Snake Feeders” when I was a little boy. I never knew if they were supposed to be bringing food to the snakes or they were the food. I suppose that they are not associated with snakes at all, but it was a colorful story for a bunch of little boys to tell each other.
Other insects use the water for reproduction. Mayflies hatch on summer evenings and come out of the water for their brief lives in a swarm of activity. In still ponds the mosquitoes lay their eggs, and their larva grow to adulthood. I will never understand why Noah did not swat those two mosquitoes when he had the chance!
Animal tracks abound along the banks. There are more rabbit tracks than anything else, but I also see squirrel, raccoon, possum, fox, coyote and deer tracks. There are also some big cat tracks. Since the name of my creek is “Wildcat Branch” the source of those tracks is self-explanatory.
The bottom of the creek is hard, the spring flooding washes all the loose soil downstream. There are some pebbles, but it is mostly solid bottom.
That reminds me of another thing Grandaddy told me. They were not able to buy toys at the store in Jellico. For one thing, the store did not carry many toys, for another they did not have any money to buy with. So, they made their own toys. They made marbles by finding where a creek flowed over an outcropping of sandstone. They would use a star drill and sledge to drill a hole in the sandstone, then place a chunk of agate in the hole. The creek water flowing over the hole would spin the piece of agate, and they would check back every few days. When the water had tumbled the agate enough it would be round and they had a marble to play with. That was their way to get a marble. I never asked whether they drilled several holes at the same time to get volume production.
Walking the creek bank is an adventure every time, as I never knows what tracks I will find or what changes nature has made since my last visit. I feel that it is a refreshing way to spend an afternoon, and enjoy my visits to my little stretch of creek.