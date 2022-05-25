I grew up among many of the old time people of East Tennessee. My grandfather was born in a log cabin in Campbell County in 1888. My Granny was born in Middlesboro in 1902. They had grown up working the family gardens, planting by the signs, and following the family traditions.
One of these traditions was telling about the “haints” – or ghosts – that had visited the family over the years. They had family that dated back to Scotland and Wales in the 17th century, and there was a rich tradition of “haints” and haunting storytelling to keep little kids in line — and keep us awake at night.
I don’t remember too much about the ghosts from the old country, but there were plenty of them that had arisen since the families came to East Tennessee to keep our interest. One of the first that I recall was “Old Tom.” He was a member of the Douglas family, who had slipped away and went to Kentucky to enlist in the Union Army in 1862.
Tom was enlisted into the 6th Tennessee Volunteer Cavalry. This was the unit that Andrew Johnson used to keep order in Tennessee. While scouting for a route through the mountains north of Sneedville, he discovered a vein of silver in one of the creeks. He cut a piece of it to make a front sight for his rifle, determined to return after the war to mine the silver. Not long afterwards he was murdered.
His family believed that Tom was killed for the secret of the silver’s location. In later years, people going along the creeks north of Sneedville would feel a cold wind which would blow on the back of their neck, no matter which way they turned. It was said that it was “Old Tom” guarding his silver. The silver vein was never found again.
On another occasion, a group of men came to the Reverend Douglas’ farm because they needed fresh horses badly and he was known to have good ones. The leader of the group told him: “We can’t pay you now, but my name is Frank James, and I always pay my debts. I will be back and pay for them.” He was good as his word, six months later he returned and paid for the horses. He told Rev. Douglas that one of his men had been running his horse down a creek, and when the horse slipped on some wet rocks, the man fell off, hit his head on a rock, and drowned. Mrs. Douglas said that she had seen a man lurking around the barn at that time, and when she shouted at him, he disappeared. He was seen twice more after that, and Mrs. Douglas thought that he was the man’s ghost looking for another horse.
My grandfather told me about a couple of experiences he had with “haints.”
One was when his sister Martha died. She had been very ill, and he was walking to her house to visit her. A snow white rabbit hopped out of the bushes in front of him and hopped down the trail toward Martha’s house. Every time he stopped the rabbit would stop and wait for him. It stayed about five feet in front of him until he came within sight of her house, then it vanished. When he got to the house Martha’s husband told him that he had missed seeing her alive by one hour.
Another was in 1919, when his wife and his son had the Spanish flu. He was walking home, along the railroad. A small white coffin came floating down the hill and turned along the railroad tracks in front of him. It led him to within sight of his home, then turned and drifted down the side of the hill and disappeared. His son Lloyd had died while he was at work that day.
These are only a few of the tales of “haints” that I heard as a small child. I am sure that many of you have similar stories in your families. Tell about them when you get a chance. You will find that you are not alone.