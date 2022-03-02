When we are in our usual hiking or hunting area, finding our way is pretty easy. There are familiar landmarks, paths, roads and streams that we can use, either consciously or unconsciously to find our way back home.
When we go to new territory, we find out that it is another matter. Then, knowing how to read a map and use a compass can really come in handy.
The Army taught me how to read a map and what a compass does, but I was to find out that there is a big gap in having that knowledge and using it.
My first trip to Colorado to hunt elk was a real learning experience. My friends Cliff and Jim and I split up to scout the territory. Each of us took a particular ridge and walked it out, using our compass to navigate and marking our maps with any trails, water holes and elk sign that we saw. I quickly learned that I tend to curve to my left rather than walk in a straight line, so I had to constantly reorient myself. I started trying to curve to my right, learned the proper compensation and made it to my end point as marked on the map. From there it was straight south down the side of the ridge to the road that led to camp.
We made several more scouting trips, and I learned something on each one. After a while, we got familiar with the area, but you could still get turned around if you were not careful.
One year, another friend joined us. Harvey was working on his PHD in chemistry, and really needed a break. He got a more eventful break than he planned to. He was hunting with Cliff on opening day, and they hunted until full dark. All they had to do was go south, down the side of the ridge. If they hit the road, turn right, if they hit the creek, turn left and they would be in camp.
Unfortunately, Harvey had never looked at his compass at night. During the day, the dark colored end of the needle points north and the light colored end points south. He did not know that on a military compass, which he had, the north end glows light green in the dark. They followed the north end of the compass down a slope that I would not want to go down in daylight. Fortunately, Cliff grew up in the mountains and kept Harvey from falling to his doom on several occasions. They walked almost 15 miles that night, descending from 11,600 feet altitude to 9,500 feet, then back to 11,200 and arrived in camp just as Jim and I were mounting the search party. We laugh about it now, but at the time it was a very scary event for all of us.
There are a number of things that will help you if you think you are becoming disoriented. The first thing is to stop, sit down and think. Try to remember where the sun was when you left camp, what ridges or creeks you have crossed and what landmarks you have seen. Quite often when you calm down and think you will be able to figure out where you are, or at least the way to where you started.
If you are really lost, one adage is that streams always lead to people — a city or a ranch house. While this is generally true, those people might be many miles away and that stream might go through some rough country before it gets there. If you do follow a stream, get out at the first road or trail that it crosses. The walking is easier and a manmade trail will lead to somewhere.
However, today we have some modern equipment to help us out. The Global Positioning System is now available to all of us and will tell us where we are to within 10 feet, a great tool!
It has one drawback: It does not know the best way to get from where you are to where you want to go. It is like President Theodore Roosevelt, who’s motto was: “Over or through, never around.” That GPS will take you in a straight line and doesn’t care about cliffs, steep hills, rivers, waterfalls or any other energy sapping or leg breaking feature of the terrain. So you still have to have a good map and know how to read it.
If you are really lost and don’t know how to find yourself, there is one thing that always works: get a branch shaped like a golf club and start practicing hitting a golf ball. Five people will show up to tell you that you are doing it wrong!