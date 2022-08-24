When I was a very little boy, we were driving across Fonde Mountain to visit my grandfather’s brother in Jellico. As it was a special trip, I was allowed a rare treat, a Milky Way candy bar.
When I finished eating it, I started to toss the wrapper out of the window. Grandaddy stopped me. He said: “We have had that wrapper since last Thursday, and you have carried it all morning today. Now, because it is not wrapped around a piece of candy, you were going to throw it out on the ground. It does not do anybody any good there, and makes the mountain look ugly. Keep it in your pocket and when we get to Spencer’s house you can put it in the trash can. You can keep it another hour, can’t you?”
I had never thought about that before, and it made an impression on my little six-year-old mind. I started noticing the trash that was thrown out along the roadside and when we went fishing I could see the garbage that was dumped into the stream or lake.
I guess that folks figure that the little bit they toss out won’t make much difference. They would be right if they were the only ones doing it. But when several hundred people toss out trash it gets noticeable right quick. Folks, we have a problem.
Later, after we got a television, I got to see ads by Hooty Owl who told us to: “Give a hoot, don’t pollute.” And: “Every litter bit hurts.” We also had Smokey the Bear telling us that: “Only you can prevent forest fires.” So why do we continue to toss our trash out on our roads, and flip lit cigarettes out of the car windows? Well, it is convenient.
Most of us don’t carry a litter bag, even though we get a plastic bag every time we go to the store. Of course, it won’t hold a leftover coke or coffee, but you can pour that out without doing any harm.
While I was living a life in exile in the plains of West Texas, I encountered the same problem there. The state government got involved, but they had enough sense to know that they couldn’t solve the problem unless the people of Texas decided to get involved. So they started a “Don’t Mess With Texas” campaign.
It turns out that the people of Texas didn’t like living in a trashy place, and they got on board. Oh, not all of them, but the great majority of Texans are proud of their state and wanted it to be a place of beauty. Very soon, the litter disappeared from the roadsides and people started taking their trash to a solid waste disposal station.
May I point out that Texas is a state because a bunch of Tennesseans, such as David Crockett and Sam Houston, went there and were very prominent in the fight for independence from Mexico. Texas is descended from Tennessee. If they can do it, we can do it.
I am asking every one of you to take every small step that you can to keep Tennessee beautiful. Each of us does not have to do much, just put your trash in a trash can and take it to the solid waste disposal site.
Of course, the state and counties will have to provide for solid waste disposal, but they already have several facilities for this. That is all that it will take to make Tennessee not only the greenest state in the land of the free, but the cleanest.
Help me out here.
Don’t Trash Tennessee!