I first started hunting ducks in 1981. At the time I was living in Amarillo, Texas. We had two public lakes within driving distance. By the way, don’t believe that line about how everything is bigger in Texas, these were small potatoes compared to any lake in East Tennessee. Also, I had permission to hunt on a friend’s ranch. And, I could drive to Two Buttes Reservoir in Southeastern Colorado if I wanted to camp out for a weekend. All of these places were within the Central Flyway and had good populations of resident ducks and transient ducks which migrated down from the North during the fall and winter.
I had a couple dozen decoys and a canoe, and friends had more decoys and powered john boats, so we were able to manage many successful hunts. We got mixed bags of species, mostly Mallards but also quite a few Shovelers, Gadwalls, Widgeon and Teal. I don’t recall ever seeing any of the diving ducks, but that may have been because of the small waters we had to hunt on.
I quickly learned that one needs more than just a shotgun to hunt ducks. Oh, my goodness, there is a lot of equipment to be acquired: decoys, decoy line and anchors, duck calls and lanyards, hip boots, boat (motor helps but I paddled a canoe), camouflage clothing and hat(s), face paint or mask, adjustable choke or choke tubes for shotgun (this is a good excuse to acquire more shotguns — “But Honey, I would have had those ducks if only I had a shotgun like Roy uses.” — instruction CDs for learning how to call ducks and ETC. I think the word “paraphernalia” was created to describe a duck hunter’s gear.
Oh, yes, you need a canine retriever to find and fetch your ducks after you shoot them and they fall into a cattail swamp. The most popular are Labradors, Golden Retrievers and Chesapeake Bay Retrievers but there are others. All breeds have their admirers, get one that you like. I prefer Labradors.
So, I was happily hunting ducks in Texas. My hunting time varied as work and Army Reserve commitments tended to get in the way, but I was doing enough to satisfy myself, and accumulate more decoys and equipment. Then I retired. And got married.
My new wife had a good job in Lexington, Kentucky so I moved there. When she retired, we moved to Greeneville and I prepared to hunt and fish to my heart’s content. I was then abruptly faced with something that I had not thought about: ducks do not like mountains. The Eastern Flyway is along the Atlantic coast, the Mississippi Flyway is along the Mississippi river and the mountains of East Tennessee do not have anything of interest to ducks. There are a few in places like the part of Lick Creek that the state manages, but for all of the wonderful lakes we have you might as well hunt elephants as ducks. You will find just about as many!
What to do? A bit of research led me to guided hunts on Reelfoot Lake in West Tennessee. A phone call, check references and I booked a guided hunt for myself and two friends. It included lodging, Breakfast and Lunch for each day’s hunting. All we had to do was show up with a shotgun and ammo. We arrived on the 4th of January, and the first day’s hunt was the 5th. The guides, blind and decoy spread were all that we could have hoped for, and the food was very good. All we needed were ducks.
Unfortunately, the weather was beautiful, and the ducks were in Nebraska and Iowa enjoying the sunshine and avoiding our #2 steel shot. By dint of some magnificent calling, the guides managed to call in enough ducks for all of us to get some shooting, but it was not as good as if a storm had hit the Northern states. We left with a very enjoyable experience and more knowledge about planning our next West Tennessee duck hunt. I will definitely be back.