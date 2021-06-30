A couple of weeks ago my phone rang. It was my friend Dale, who had a great deal on a fishing trip on the New River and needed a partner. The good thing about being retired is that my time is free, between doctor visits and honey-dos, and I had a day available with neither of those. As the cost was low enough that I could afford it, I quickly agreed.
Friday morning found us driving through Virginia to a spot on the New River just South of Roanoke where we met our guide. He showed us his boat, which was a small maneuverable craft just large enough for three people and our gear. It was powered by oars, which our guide was to handle. We were downstream from a small reservoir that released water every hour, on the hour. The plan was to float downstream with the high water and stop at the deep spots where we could find the walleye. Then we would fish out that spot and on the next water release we would float to the next fishing hole.
We launched it, and after the latest water release from the reservoir just upstream we set off. Walleye stay deep during the day, so we had to fish our lures at or very near the bottom. This led to a lot of snags on underwater obstacles, and a lot of tangling up with the moss that grows on and near the bottom. I had not been fishing since I left Texas in 2007, so I had to re-learn how to cast. I am sure that Dale and our guide were amused at my first attempts, but I soon got the hang of it again and was casting as well as anybody.
We were using artificial lures: Dale had a crankbait and I had an artificial worm. It was not too long until we found out that the fish liked crankbaits that day, as Dale caught a huge walleye, which weighed 7&1/2 pounds. I switched to a crank bait, and we both began a day of catching walleye. Virginia has a walleye size limit of 18 inches. We caught many fish that were 16 to 17&1/2 inches, but boated three more that were large enough to keep. I also caught about a bushel of moss!
We got to do a bit of nature study along the river. We watched five whitetail deer come down for a drink. One of them sat down on his haunches just like a big dog and scratched behind his ear. Another curled up for a short nap. We saw a pair of osprey cruising the river, and found their nest high in a riverside tree. Painted turtles were in evidence, it seemed that there were three or more on every log that was out in the river. The banks were being undercut by the river’s flow and several big trees were leaning precariously over the river, awaiting the next heavy rain to topple into the water.
We tied up under a solidly based tree for a lunch of cold cuts, cheese and mustard on whole wheat bread, potato chips and soft drinks, with cookies for dessert.
Then we continued our float down the river. The walleye action had slowed down, but we did catch a couple of smallmouth bass, which we released. The guide said that there were also striped bass in the river, but we were not interested in them so we did not try fishing their haunts. We reached the takeout point, where the boat was pulled out of the water and onto its trailer. We had spent an enjoyable seven hours on the river and had four walleye to take home.
When I got home, my wife informed me that I should have filleted the fish at the takeout point, and sent me outside to fillet them. The end of my day was spent carving the fillets and wrapping them for the freezer. The leftover carcasses were taken down to the stream on our hillside as a treat for our resident raccoons and possums.