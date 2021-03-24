My grandfather taught me a lot of things that every boy needs to know, such as: “Don’t try to fill an inside straight,” and “When a fight starts, leave by the nearest exit.” He also taught me how to fish.
When he was a little boy, he and his brothers would wade up the creeks. Their fishing gear consisted of a burlap sack, a steel rod and a sledge hammer. When they saw a fish swim underneath a rock, the steel would be placed on the rock, it would be hit with the hammer and the stunned fish would drift out from under the rock to be placed into the sack. This was in the 1890s when there were few game laws and too few boys to be a threat to the fish population. He also taught me how to use more conventional tackle. When I was about six years old I wanted to go fishin’ but we did not have any equipment other than a few small hooks. I asked him what we would use for fishin’ string and he said that we would make our own line. He took a spool of granny’s black sewing thread and tied one end to the leg of the kitchen table. Then he stretched out about 15 feet of thread. He tied a pencil to the free end and told me to twist it in the direction that the thread was spiraled. After a lot more twisting than I thought necessary, he had me hold another pencil at the half way mark on the thread while he pulled the free end around so that he could tie the two ends together. Then I let go of the middle and the thread twisted together to form a strong string about 6 or 7 feet long. That was our fishin’ line. We then cut a piece of cane from a cane break growing near our house, tied the line to it and a hook and had our fishing rig. A few worms dug from the garden and we were ready to catch those fish! This worked really well on bluegills and mud cats in the local ponds. Later on I graduated to a bait casting reel and steel rod from Montgomery Wards. That was really something! And, I learned how to cast a “fishing plug” and also learned how to untangle snarls from that old reel, which would make quite a bird’s nest if I let it spin after the lure hit the water. We had a lot of fun with those rigs, whether home made or store bought. I believe that any hours spent fishing are bonus hours added to one’s life.
These days you can go to any sporting goods section and find rods, reels, lines and lures to suit any taste and any fish. This is very convenient and makes it easy to introduce your grandchildren to fishing. But I will never forget the joy of catching that first little bluegill on that home made fishing string with my grandfather guiding me every step of the way.