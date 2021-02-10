There is an old saying to the effect that “Getting there is half the fun.”
This is never more true than when applied to hiking through our beautiful mountains.
There are many hiking trails that are well marked and the distance to your destination is well known. When I first started taking my children on hikes they always wanted to “get there.” Their goal was to complete the hike. This is true of a lot of us: we want to finish and relax at our destination.
I confess that I was guilty of this myself when I first started hiking. One day a good friend started talking about all the things that he had seen and heard while enroute that day, and I began to realize what I had been missing.
“Did you see where those deer wandered down the trail at the base of the bluff?” he asked.
I had also missed the little patch of “Blue Flag” that was growing in the damp spot just downhill from the path (Blue Flag is a small ground plant with a beautiful blue flower which my grandfather once told me could be used to stop bleeding). We had also flushed a grouse in a thicket of new growth yellow poplars, passed a sunning bull snake and been serenaded by small birds. I had heard the squirrel that scolded us, but I did not try to locate him, focused as I was on “Getting There.”
That day John made me realize how much of the enjoyment of the hike I was missing by concentrating on the destination. Since that time, I have concentrated on my surroundings as I walk through the woods, much as I would if I were hunting rather than going somewhere. Sure, it takes me longer to get there, but I get so much more out of the trip.
When we walk slowly and listen, we hear all the animal and bird sounds that are there for our enjoyment. I now look at and identify the trees that grow along the way. Each tree has a different shape and texture of leaf and bark, each has a preferred location to grow. Being able to identify them helps me keep track of just where I am and what else I should look for.
The same applies to the plants along the way. There are many herbs that our ancestors used for medical purposes and other plants that were useful supplements to the dinner table. If I see Desmodium, which I grew up knowing as “beggars lice,” a covey of Bobwhite Quail may be near, or if there is new growth poplar there may be a grouse nearby. I look for twigs that have been nibbled to indicate the presence of deer or rabbits. There are squirrel nests in the forks of tree branches and many other signs that we are not alone in those woods.
I have learned to take the time to appreciate all of the wonders of nature. I now try to become part of the landscape instead of just passing through it, and I heartily recommend that you do likewise. Your time will be well spent, and getting there will be half the fun.