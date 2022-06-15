A few weeks ago I was at a garage sale when a yellow canister about the size of my fist caught my eye. Lo and behold, it was a can of Raleigh’s Salve!
How had that can survived all the years? Do they still make that stuff? The can was dark yellow, and covered with delicate, spidery writing extolling its virtues. That took me back to my childhood days, so of course I bought it. For fifty cents it was a real bargain. Heck, I would have paid several times that for it.
It was half full of the orange goo that had been applied to my hurts so many times by my grandmother. For cuts, scrapes, insect stings and darned near anything else in the way of first aid, that Raleigh’s Salve was her go-to. In Granny’s defense, there was not much else available in the way of home remedies, and doctors were an expensive luxury that was out of our reach for anything that did not involve broken bones poking through the skin.
This can of salve got me to thinking about all the other home remedies that we used. Did you have something in your eye? Granny would put a flax seed in the eye to cause it to come out. In reality, the flax seed irritated the eye and caused it to make enough tears to wash out anything up to the size of a lump of coal. Not a procedure that I recommend, but it was what she had. If you scratched your eye, she would pour heavy cream into it, which was benign and soothing. She taught me to not rub my eyes if I got something like gasoline or kerosene in them, but to hold them open and flush them out with water. I used this procedure to save the eyesight of a friend in 1967 when he got a face full of jet fuel from the helicopter we were refueling.
There were other salves and creams that she used for various purposes. I recall a black, tarry looking concoction that was supposedly a “drawing salve.” If you had a splinter, it was used to draw it out. I don’t recall much success with it, but Granny’s preferred method of removal was to put a piece of adhesive tape over the offending splinter (if it was a small one) and the splinter was usually stuck to the tape the next day. A good nurse with a sharp needle does a much better job than that!
There were concoctions for insect stings. One of our neighbors kept honey bees, and we had clover in our yard so we were constantly being stung. Her favorite remedy for that was a paste made from Bruton’s Snuff. It was applied to the bee sting as soon as you got the stinger pulled out. I never could tell that it did any good, but it gave a little boy the comfort that something had been done for him while he toughed out the pain. There are pain killers on the market now specifically for insect stings, a great service to small children. And big children, too. As little boys playing in the woods, we got poison ivy fairly regularly. The remedy for that was a mixture of sulfur and lard, which worked (or didn’t work) about as well as calamine lotion but was cheaper and left you smelling like bacon. Fortunately, poison Ivy and poison oak never did affect me all that badly, but I have seen people who were so sensitive to them that they had to go to a doctor and get a shot of high-powered steroids. I eventually learned to identify and stay away from that stuff, and I recommend that you do the same.
Another mainstay of my early life was Vick’s Salve. Now we are getting somewhere! That stuff was rubbed on my chest when I had a cold, and the fumes helped open my sinuses so that I could breathe. The same effect can be had by rubbing it into your nostrils, but little kids think that having it rubbed on their chest is doing more to help them get well. When my mother had a bad cold, she would actually eat a teaspoon of Vick’s! I never got sick enough to do that, but mother was one tough lady. It will help with mild sunburn, but there are better remedies available. It will also soften your cuticles, and it will cure the fungus that causes your toenails to get thick and unmanageable. And probably other funguses as well, but I have never tried it on any of them. Vick’s is still in my medicine chest, and still a go-to for minor scrapes and burns.
I got a lot of memories out of that fifty cent investment. I will have to check to see whether Raleigh’s Salve is still being made, but my main use for it now is to remind me of what my childhood was like.