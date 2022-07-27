EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the second part of Don Jackson's African Safari column. The first part of the column appeared in the July 13 Accent edition.
On the third day of our safari, we transferred to the main lodge in Limpopo province.
A.J., our professional hunter (PH), took us on a seven-hour drive from east to west, with a stop at a large sporting goods store in Pretoria and at a shop that specialized in Biltong, which is similar to our jerky, but differs in that it is not smoked and is much thicker. We purchased some to gnaw on, while we were riding in the hunting vehicle and waiting in blinds at the waterholes.
The ride was interesting in that we could compare how the South African farmers went about growing crops and raising cattle to what we are familiar with. Their methods may differ from ours, but after talking to a few of them I concluded that farmers are the same the world over.
We arrived at the lodge that evening, and were warmly greeted by Koos and Sharon De Meyer and their staff, whom we had grown to love last year. As usual, they hosted a formal dinner for all of their clients, and we all took places at the tables. Our first order of business was to present Roberto with a chef’s hat and a set of knives that we had obtained as our gift to him. Roberto then announced the menu, and we fell into the buffet line, ladies first, to enjoy the feast that he had prepared. Then it was off to bed to prepare for the next day’s hunt.
We woke up at 5 a.m. the next morning and prepared for the day. After breakfast, we headed out for our first day hunting in Limpopo. As our friends from Baton Rouge only had a five day hunt, we let them cruise the hunting area while A.J. my guide, took me to a blind overlooking a water hole.
We were having a nice morning watching the different antelope and birds come to get water, when three of the impala that were watering suddenly fixed their gaze to our left.
We looked where they were staring and saw a warthog come out of the brush. A.J. exclaimed: “Wow, that is a big warthog!” A warthog is on the list of animals that need to be thinned out, so I decided to take him. He started running at an angle to our left, and I thought, “Just like shooting Skeet.” I led him accordingly and shot. He disappeared into the brush. Andreus had to track him, but found him within 50 yards. He had died almost instantly. His death gave the Africans some delicious pork, and reduced the teeming warthog population by one pig.
The rest of the day was spent watching the antelope and birds come in for water. At about 4 p.m., we mounted the truck and cruised the thickets looking for Kudu. We saw some, but we were unable to make a successful stalk.
The next morning, we went to another ranch to hunt for brushbuck. They are a small antelope, about the size of a whitetail deer and very similar in habits. We got off the truck and stalked through the brush. There were several flashes of brown fur, but we never got a good shot at one.
We did see several crocodiles, which we left alone to bask on the river bank. We went back to the truck to relocate, and as we drove along we saw a brushbuck, who was also relocating. A short stalk resulted in a shot from about 70 yards, which dropped him in his tracks. We took some time to admire and appreciate him, then loaded him into the truck for the ride to the skinning shed. We hunted the rest of the day, mostly enjoying the scenery — and the fact that I was in Africa.
That evening we were back at the lodge for another of Roberto’s exquisite dinners. Everyone went to their seats and one of the PHs asked the blessing.
The entrée that evening was giraffe tail. That is the tenderest part of a giraffe, apparently the rest of the meat is pretty tough. That does not stop the natives from eating it. They see a giraffe and think, ‘Wow, 3000 pounds of food!” Every scrap of it is eaten, and the hide, which is quite thick, is used for decorative items.
The next day was devoted to hunting the waterholes. Another huge warthog came out, and as they are plentiful, I took him. One shot and he dropped in his tracks. Andreus had to wade into the water to retrieve him and then we sat him up for some pictures. A.J. told me that few of their clients see a warthog anywhere near that size, and I had two of them. He judged me a warthog magnet.
Later that day, at the same waterhole, yet another huge warthog appeared. A.J. said that he was even bigger than the two I had, but I already had my share of pigs. I waved goodbye to him as he trotted into the brush and left him for another hunter, or for a leopard, who often prey on warthogs.
Again, at 4:00, we loaded up and went cruising for kudu. This evening we got lucky. Just at sundown we saw a heard of kudu and one was a very nice bull. We made a stalk and I was able to place my shot where I wanted it. Between the flash and the recoil, I lost sight of which one I had shoot. A.J. told me to shoot again, but I could see five Kudu and didn’t know which one I had shot. Fortunately, he dropped very quickly and we ran to where his horn was sticking out of the grass. At last, I had a kudu. I had spent three days on my last safari trying to get one, and was beginning to feel jinxed, but he was on the ground now.
Andreus brought the truck over and we took some pictures by the light of the headlights, then we loaded him and returned to the lodge.
To be continued ...