About 18 years ago, I was in the Animal Control center in Amarillo, Texas, looking for my girlfriend’s Labrador, which her grandchildren had let out the front door.
I never found Maggie, but a big gray dog hobbled across one of the kennels and locked eyes with me, and we fell in love. The note on his cage said that he was micro-chipped, but his owner had not answered their phone calls. It also said that he had defective hips.
After contacting the owner and making sure that he did not want the dog, which was a pure bred Weimaraner, I told Animal Control that I wanted to adopt him. They tried to dissuade me, saying: “You will bring him back within two weeks and ask us to put him down. He will never be able to walk.” I adopted him anyway, and while on the way home decided to name him Fred.
I did not have a house payment or car payment at the time, so I decided that I could afford to buy him new hips. I took him to Dr. Bill Swan, who was an excellent orthopedic surgeon, for an evaluation. Dr. Swann X-rayed his hips, and told me that there was nothing wrong mechanically with them. He felt that Fred had been kept in a crate for almost the entire day, every day. He was about 8 months old, and did not have appreciable muscles in his hips. At the time I had a Great Pyrenees, a Labrador and a Border Collie in my care. Running with these dogs soon had his hips in top shape, and after I taught him to walk with his back feet apart he could run and play with them.
Fred quickly learned the routine of the household. He was very easy to house train and after two lessons would walk on a leash without pulling. He was very playful and would retrieve a ball as many times as I wanted to throw it. He loved to go on walks and enjoyed our hunting trips. He was not gun shy at all, although he never figured out his place in the hunt. He became devoted to me and followed me like he was stuck to me with Velcro.
He surprised me one day by reacting to a picture of a dog on a calendar as if it was a real dog. I had to take the calendar down and let him sniff it to show him that it was not real. After that he seemed to understand what a picture was. By this time, I had changed girl friends, and the new one came to visit us. I had a picture of her on my dresser, and when he saw her he looked at her, did a double take, ran into the bedroom and looked at the picture and ran back to look at her again.
When he was about three years old, we went to Wyoming for a camping trip. A friend and I decided to hike a portion of the Continental Divide Trail. I thought that it was 15 kilometers, but it was 15 miles! I was exhausted by the time we finished the hike, but Fred made it just fine.
Fred was my constant companion for ten years, outliving the other dogs and moving from Texas to Kentucky and then to Tennessee with me. He was positively charismatic, charming everybody that he met. His tail was always wagging and he radiated love to everyone that he met. He also loved cats and wanted to touch noses and cuddle with every cat that he ever saw.
When Fred was about 11-years-old his back started bending to the left. It became so bad that his hips were almost 90 degrees to his front legs when he walked, and they hopped sideways. Our vet said that he had wobble syndrome. It was probably caused by being constantly crated when he was young, and the ends of his vertebrae became rounded instead of squared off. On Valentine’s Day, 2014, he could no longer use his legs at all. We loaded him into the truck for the last time and took him to the vet’s office. His life ended that day, and left a huge hole in our hearts.
He sure did a lot for a dog that “will never be able to walk.”