Our group had been hunting elk in Colorado for four years, and had only one elk, a 4X4 point bull, to show for our efforts. In 1992 we applied for elk tags in Wyoming and were overjoyed to find that we had drawn tags for cow elk in Unit 15 in the Sierra Madre mountains just West of the town of Saratoga.
We spent all summer and early fall sorting through our gear. We had been accumulating equipment for several years, and our experience in Colorado taught us that some of it was not necessary, some of it was vital and all of it needed to be in tip top shape. We went through our lists, making sure that our sleeping bags were warm enough for sub-zero nights and our boots, packs, canteens and etc. were as ready as we could make them. We also spent a lot of time practicing with our rifles and doing a lot of running and stair climbing to get in shape for a high altitude walk in the Rocky Mountains.
At the time I was living in the Texas Panhandle. Cliff lived in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Jim lived in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. We needed to prepare for the altitude where we would be hunting.
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 9, I set out for Wyoming, towing a 13-foot camping trailer that was to be our home for two weeks. We met that evening in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The next morning we went to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish to get our conservation stamps and to tour their museum.
We next went grocery shopping and then loaded up our trucks and headed for Saratoga. We arrived there late in the afternoon. We filled our gas tanks at the Kum and Go market, who generously allowed us to fill the water tank on our camper from their water system. Then we set out into the mountains.
We planned to camp in Jack Creek Campground, which is maintained by the US Forest Service. The problem being that it was close to sundown and none of us had ever been there before. From the moment we left the city limits we were on a gravel road. It wound through the sagebrush for miles. There were some intersections that were not marked and we had to guess at which fork to take, so did some back tracking. We arrived at the campground just at last light, found an empty camping spot and leveled the trailer for the night.
The next morning we were up early and set about exploring the campground. Then we got into my truck and during the next few days covered every road and trail that a four wheel drive pickup could negotiate to get an idea of the area we were to hunt in. There were many hoof prints and nibbled patches of grass, so opening day found us very optimistic about our chances.
We spent the next three days looking for cow elk. Cliff was almost stepped on by a bull elk with a huge rack, but we saw nary a cow. The afternoon of the third day we were in camp wondering where we should try next when another hunter came down the mountain. He told us: “All the cows are on the ridge right above your camp.”
Jim and I decided to make the climb to investigate. We went up a very steep slope about 400 feet in elevation and when it leveled off a little we turned left and started hunting.
We got to a swamp where a spring was coming out of the mountain. I saw a 6-foot aspen that had fallen across the worst of the muck, so used it as a foot log to cross. Just as I got to the other side I slipped off and a bull elk jumped up five feet away and ran down the mountain. He saw Jim and turned to run past me going toward the top of the ridge.
As it was getting late, we decided to hunt down the mountain and watch the fields just West of the camp ground. At dark I headed back to camp. I met a Game Warden and told him about seeing bulls with a cow license. He said: “We put a scent on those tags so the elk can tell what you have.”
After sixteen years of hunting elk there I have decided to believe him!
He told me that the man camped next to us was having the opposite luck, he had a bull tag and was seeing cows. I went over to the next camper and introduced myself and thus met Dennis Skinner. Dennis took us with him the next morning.
We hunted an area that had been leveled by a tornado a few years before. About 10:30 a.m. I was so cold I thought my toes and fingers would snap off if I bent them. We returned to the camper to thaw out and arranged to take Dennis to where we saw the bull the previous day. The bull was there, but when he ran he picked a different route and did not pass Dennis.
As Cliff and I were circling to get back to Dennis without coming from the direction that he expected an elk, we saw two cows walking through the woods at about 40 yards. A flurry of gunfire ensued, striking both elk fatally. The elk ran away, and they were headed toward camp. They passed Dennis, who put two additional shots into each one. This dropped one right there, but the other one continued toward camp. I caught up with her about a quarter of a mile later, and she was still on her feet but fell over as her adrenaline wore off.
We field dressed the elk and the next day was spent loading them onto a game cart and getting them back to camp. When we got the first one to the edge of the cliff that went down to the campground my friends let go of the back of the game cart. The elk was too far back on the cart and my feet were lifted clear of the ground. I was in the front of a runaway cart going down a steep cliff toward a very solid rail fence. I said a quick prayer, which was answered when the right wheel caught the only pine sapling within many yards.
After we got the two elk back to camp we still had two tags to fill.
The next day Dennis and Jim went out to hunt while Cliff and I did camp chores and prepared the evening meal. Two hours after dark our hunters returned, with an elk liver the size of a small wash tub. Dennis had scored on a 5X4 point bull. Despite hunting for the next two days Cliff did not fill that third tag but we agreed that we had experienced a great hunt. The last evening in camp we agreed that we should come back the next year and meet Dennis for another hunt.
That evening, as we sat around the campfire we formed the “Jack Creek Choral Group and Howling at the Moon Society. We were to return many times and add several members over the next sixteen years and every trip was a happy reunion.