Opening day of deer season found me sitting in a blind on my property, overlooking the creek. Former years usually found me roaming the woods in a National Forrest, but my property is not big enough for that to be effective. I had a friend with me this year. Jeff is a new arrival to East Tennessee, and had never had the opportunity for a proper deer hunt, so my priority was for him to see deer and to harvest one for his freezer. I had purchased this blind from a gentleman in Sneedville who makes blinds, chicken coops, dog houses and all other sorts of wooden enclosures. It is five feet by six feet and tall enough to stand up in. We placed it last spring, and it is weathering in nicely. Inside, we have a couple of folding chairs and some hooks to hang our binoculars on.
We settled in about 6 a.m. and began our vigil. The woods stayed quiet for most of the morning, except for a flock of turkeys that came through about 9 a.m. They were walking slowly down both sides of the creek, combing the ground for seeds, nuts and insects. There must have been at least thirty, but neither of us were counting.
About 10:30 a doe ran past us snorting and blowing like she was being chased by something big and hungry. We speculated on what might have scared her, but did not come to any firm conclusions. About noon, a young buck came walking down my hiking trail and stopped about 20 feet from the blind. We had camouflage netting hanging in the windows, but he obviously saw something. He stood there and snorted for what seemed like ten minutes, then turned and walked up the hill. I couldn’t shoot, a neighbor lives about a half-mile away in that direction. Maybe now we knew what had spooked the doe earlier?
We continued to wait in the blind. I told Jeff that we would probably see some action about 5 p.m. Over the next few hours we saw several birds and one squirrel that kept coming back to get nuts off the forest floor, but no deer. Finally, about 4 p.m. Jeff saw a big whitetail doe coming down the hill across the creek. She jumped the creek and started to feed among the walnut trees growing in the creek bottom. After watching her for five minutes or so, she turned quartering toward us, and Jeff took the shot. She was hit just behind the left shoulder, and died instantly.
I watched her while Jeff went down to where she lay, then joined him. He drug the deer to where we could get it into the truck and we removed it from the area. He then got a quick lesson in how to field dress a deer. We then wrapped the carcass in a tarp and as it was very cold that night and the next day, left it covered until we could get it to the processor.
The next day was very similar to the first. About 10 a.m. a doe stopped a few yards from us and seemed to see us through the camouflage netting. She stomped her front hoof several times and snorted in an attempt to get us to move, but we sat quietly until she went away. She was the only deer that we saw that day, so at dark we returned to the house and had a splendid meal of pheasant breast, stuffing, potatoes and peas that Jeanie had prepared for us.
We were both very stiff from sitting for two days in the blind, so decided that the next day we would sleep late. Monday morning we took Jeff’s deer to the processor when they opened. After dropping her off, we returned to the blind and positioned a cedar tree over the window that the deer had been observing us through. We hope this will solve the problem.