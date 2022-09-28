I recently saw a news report that said cases of polio have been occurring in New York City. Then I saw a report that the polio virus was detected in the water system in New York. This concerns me. Heck, it scares me!
When I was a little boy, every spring I would look forward to summer time and going swimming. I can recall my mother and grandmother being almost petrified by the thought of me and my uncle going into the waters because of polio. That was a very justified fear. Every class at our school had at least one child wearing braces on his legs or dragging himself along on crutches. There was a television show about “The Boy in the Iron Lung” that told about the life of a young boy who was so afflicted by polio that he had to lay inside a metal cylinder that did his breathing for him. All of this was something that we were in danger of catching when we swam in Yellow Creek or any other body of water (actually, we were in danger of catching a lot of things in those waters because everybody up in the hollows where the creeks originated dumped their garbage and sewage into them but we had received our shots to protect us from most of these pathogens.
So we went to school with victims of this disease and every day was a reminder of what could happen to us. Some of our classmates recovered, more or less, and went on to lead normal lives. One of my good friends was out of his braces by the time we hit high school and could walk pretty well, but he was never able to play any sports. Another one never did regain the use of his legs and was on crutches until the day that he died.
I was in the third grade when Jonas Salk released his polio vaccine to the medical community, and believe me we were glad that he did. A third grade child doesn’t like getting any kind of shot, but we lined up willingly in our school’s hall and marched bravely up to the school nurse to get our shots. Actually, it was a series of three shots, a few weeks apart. I don’t know of anyone who refused to get their shots. One look at Larry or Johnny or any of the other kids that had polio and that shot seemed like a pretty good deal. Of course, this was in the years before the Soviet Union tried to undermine our health by planting the rumor that childhood vaccinations could cause autism or some such affliction, so we had all been through the ordeal of getting shots before. Few of us had seen anyone die from Diphtheria or Whooping Cough, but our parents had and they didn’t want us to die those gruesome deaths. So, we got those shots whether we wanted them or not. This was different – we wanted the polio vaccine. The next year the Sabin vaccine was released. That one was soaked into a sugar cube and we took it orally, which I thought was a big improvement on getting shots. We probably didn’t need it, but we took it anyway. You can’t be too safe with polio.
A few years ago, the company that had made the iron longs announced that they would no longer be making repair parts for them. There is a lot that I always wondered about concerning those machines, like how do you handle bowel movements and other sanitary needs? You could use a diaper, but it would be a case of “Hold your breath while I change this, Buddy.” And try not to take too long.
I hope that another machine has been developed to take the place of the iron lung, otherwise some people could die. This is not pleasant to contemplate.
Anyway you look at it, Polio made COVID look like a Sunday school picnic. I hope that the people of New York have been vaccinated against it, and I pray that it does not spread out from there and become an epidemic. The last thing I want is to see our children crippled like those kids in my memory.