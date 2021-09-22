We went to the Historical Garden at Tusculum University this summer to see what the students were doing to recreate the atmosphere of a historic farm. One of the things that they have is seed from one of the 1790s era variety of corn. They were medium sized red kernels that should reproduce what the early settlers ate.
I know more than a little about growing corn – I grew up on a hillside farm in Kentucky, and we planted all our vegetables every year, or we went hungry.
We had almost 2 acres in corn. Grandaddy always planted Hickory Cane corn, which has big cobs with big, white kernels. Until I was an adult I did not know that there was any other variety that was used as table food. I can recall my grandmother asking him why he did not plant any sweet corn and he would always say: ‘Because we don’t’ have any livestock to feed it to.” Later on, I found that sweet corn was good to eat, indeed, but I would like to have a mess of Hickory Cane just for old time’s sake.
But I digress: we were growing corn. The folks could grow a crop on a flat rock, and they always planted by the sighs. The National Life Insurance Company gave them a calendar every year that showed where the sighs were at any time. It must have worked, because they always had a good crop.
We would plant two or sometimes three kernels together, move down a foot or so and plant two more. We always planted cornfield beans with them, that way the bean vine could grow around the corn stalk and we could pick beans and corn together. We would put a teaspoon of fertilizer just uphill from where we planted the corn and beans – space limitations kept us from rotating the crop, which would have been much better.
Then the corn started to sprout and I got to work out with a short-handled hoe. I still have one of those hoes around somewhere, and I still hate that thing! Hoeing corn is not one of my favorite occupations! My grandparents didn’t mind it though, so we hoed the weeds out of the corn until it got tall enough to shade them out. Then it would be time to pick the corn. There is a skill to determining when corn is ripe. I could do it when I was 8 years old, I am not sure I remember how now.
Then you ran into “packsaddles” which are caterpillars whose fuzzy hairs give a violent sting! I got more than one welt on my arms before I became adept at seeing them and staying out of their hair.
But picking that corn gave us a treat that made all the hard work worth while.
Because now we get to eat it! There are several methods of cooking corn. We used to can a lot of our harvest, and I have fond memories of sitting in the living room at night, listening to the radio, while my granny cut the corn off of the cob with her butcher knife. She would cut two rows at a time, and collect them in an aluminum pot. After the corn was cut from the cob, she put it into mason jars. I do not recall what liquid she put into the jars, but it was not straight water. Lids were put on the jars, secured with screw-on bands, and they were put into the pressure cooker to be cooked and sealed for storage. That took care of most of the corn and ensured that we would have corn to eat until next summer.
In my opinion the best corn was the corn that we ate from the cob. Granny would boil the ears of corn until they were tender, we would slather them with butter and dig in. We didn’t have any fancy holders that plug into the ends of the cob, we just grabbed them with our fingers and kept the fingers moving to combat the heat. If anyone can think of a better way to eat corn, have them tell me so that I can tell them they are wrong!
Sometimes life was hard on that little farm, but I fondly remember a big mess of corn and cornfield beans. And I still have Granny’s knife and pressure cooker!