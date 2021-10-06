“Make the check out to ‘Roy Deupree.’”
I was purchasing the remains of an ancient Winchester rifle from a man who I had just met at TWINK SALES, our favorite firearms emporium in Amarillo, Texas. Little did I know that this would be the start of 32 years of friendship.
We started talking about our collections and our shooting and hunting experiences, and one thing led to another. Roy had been born in 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana. His father was a salesman for an organization that would become the NAPA Auto Parts organization. As such, the family moved to Texas when Roy was a small boy. He grew up hunting and fishing with his pals and learned to ride a horse as well as learning the automobile business. His travels led him first to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he and his father had an auto repair shop, and finally to Amarillo where he spent most of his adult life.
He had frequented the Indy 500 race when he was young, and had many interesting stories about what went on in the garage there, including one about his father getting Arthur Chevrolet a job as crew chief on one of Henry Ford II’s race cars.
Roy had been working on guns and reloading his own ammunition for many years, and he taught me a lot about reloading and gunsmithing. He liked to reload for the antique rifles in calibers that are no longer produced. He would select from his reloading equipment and from available cartridge cases and start reforming the case to make what ever he wanted to shoot. Some of his more exotic creations included the .43 Egyptian and the Spanish 11.5mm Reformado. If the rifle would operate safely, he could figure out how to make a cartridge for it.
We went on a lot of trips together. Some were just sight seeing, some were fishing and some were hunting. He had been at it a lot longer than I had, and he taught me about lot of things that I had only guessed at. He also knew some of the ranchers, and that got us permission to hunt on some very productive ranches that were closed to all but family or close friends. We hunted one ranch near Canadian, Texas, for several years and were able to take several deer and a few quail on those hunts. One of those deer, with a small eight point rack, resides on my wall today as a memento of my time with Roy.
Over the course of the years, Roy used his Federal License to order several used guns for me and never asked for any compensation. He remarked that he would like to have a 20 gauge double barreled shotgun, so one night I took a little package over to his house and told him I had ran out of room in my safe and if he was any kind of friend at all he would take it and put it in his. He did, but he told me he would get back at me for doing that.
Before I left Texas he called me into his study and told me to open his safe. He removed an old Remington rifle that he had got from one of his late hunting buddies, “Take this with you when you leave Texas, and let me know what you get with it.” I took it. So far, I have got a Canadian moose and an African Waterbuck and Impala with that rifle, and hope to take it on some more hunts.
Since leaving Texas, I have called Roy on his birthday every year and sang Happy Birthday to him. Sadly, I will do that no more. He died on Sept. 8, and is now reunited with his beloved wife Claudia. I will miss my friend, but I am happy for him for the life that he led and for all that he shared with me.