When I was much younger, one of a man’s chief rituals was working on his car. Usually this meant the engine. In those simple days there were no smog pumps, EGR valves, oxygen sensors or other anti-pollution devices to muddy the waters, there was just an engine. Most of us could replace the ignition points and condenser by the time we were 16 years old. Other routine maintenance included adjusting the valves, changing the oil and oil filter and changing the spark plugs. All of this was pretty straightforward and we could handle it with ease.
Some of us, who considered ourselves to be more sophisticated, even used a torque wrench to tighten the spark plugs but most of us just put them in until they were “tight enough.” The engines of the day were very easy going about all of this and if they had oil in the oil pan and the spark plugs would stay in place they would run quite contentedly. In those simple days, the engines used a carburetor to mix the fuel with the air. They were well designed to supply a proper mixture of fuel and air so that the engine would run smoothly, produce enough power, and still get good fuel economy. They had two adjustments that the owner could change. One screw adjusted the idle speed and was usually set by ear to give what sounded like the right speed, about 500 RPM, but as nobody had a tachometer in those days we were all guessing. The other adjustment was a screw (or two screws if you had a two barrel or four barrel carburetor) on the base of the carburetor.
How we loved to turn those screws in and out until the engine sounded right to us. Then we would drive around the block and congratulate ourselves as to how much better it was running. Actually, all those screws were adjusting was the idle speed fuel mixture, but we didn’t know that. It gave us something to tinker with and satisfied us that we were doing right by Old Reliable. And we had many heated discussions about which brand of automobile was the best and which was the worst. Every brand had its champions. One family I knew would not drive anything except a Pontiac. Another fancied Oldsmobiles, and yet another owned Plymouths. Sadly, none of these brands is manufactured any longer, and these families have had to find other brands to be loyal to. But the most heated arguments were between the people who fancied Chevrolets and Fords. In fact, you can still get some interesting responses if you suggest that either of these brands is superior to the other. In my personal opinion, you should not trade cars for the difference between brands, they all make good cars. But many people will disagree with me.
Back in the days of my youth, I thought that I was a really good mechanic. I owned a succession of Fords and Dodges, and tried to improve each one. The only one that I actually improved was a 1963 Dart. When I was rebuilding the engine I had the cylinder head milled radically to raise the compression ratio. This resulted in slightly more power and slightly better mileage, but did require using High-Test gasoline. At the time I thought this was a good trade-off. Otherwise, I had to ruin a beautiful 1975 Ford Fairlane 500 and also a nice 1964 Chevelle before I learned that a handful of Hot Rod Magazines and a tool kit did not make me superior to the engineers who designed the cars for General Motors, Ford or Chrysler. Let us just say that the cars in question did run after I finished my ministrations. I hope that the subsequent owners were able to remedy what I did to them. I was not alone in my workings.
There were a lot of kids and young men who had their own idea of what a car should drive like and look like. Some of these were very bizarre, like the kids who put a 428 Ford engine, transmission and rear end into a 1962 Chevrolet Corvair. It was fast, but I do not envy the person who had to drive it. On the other hand, I saw a 1956 Chevrolet that had been converted to a sports car by removing the part of the car that had the back seat. This made it almost two feet shorter. I did not get to ask the owner why he had done this – perhaps he wanted a 1956 Thunderbird but was a confirmed Chevy lover. His job was well done, and would have held up in any car show. I have wondered what ever happened to it.
We have come a long way since those days. Today, cars are so complex that changing the oil and spark plugs are about all that an owner can do and even that might require special tools and a great deal of dexterity. The trade-off is that we now have power and economy at the same time at a level that we could not have dreamed of in the 1960s.
Every time I yearn for those days of working on my own car all weekend, I remind myself that our cars are much more comfortable and hold the road much better. That makes us much better off.