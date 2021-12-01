I grew up hearing a lot of things from my grandparents and their friends that were intended to help me get through life. Most people of my grandparents’ generation looked on them as truths to guide them through life. Of course, there were those who said that they were all wives’ tales and poopooed the lot of them.
Never the less, I grew up hearing them, and am not inclined to discount them totally.
The most important things, according to my grandmother, were the signs. Every year, she got a calendar from the National Life and Casualty insurance agent that showed what part of the body the signs were in on any given day.
If we went to the dentist, the signs had to be in the hands or the feet that day so that we would not bleed much when a tooth was pulled.
Likewise for surgery – the signs had to be in a part of the body far from the site of the incision.
When planting a crop, the signs had to be right or the crop would not grow. My grandparents could grow a crop on a flat rock, so there must have been some truth in this one (or maybe the fact that they stayed in the garden caring for it after they planted had something to do with their success).
Other superstitions had to do with luck:
If a Gray tabby cat came to live with you, it brought good luck (even if it doesn’t bring luck it will get rid of mice).
If you hang a horse shoe on the wall with the open end up it would hold good luck, but if the open end was down it let all your good luck run out.
Never carry a hoe into a house, it brings in bad luck.
Putting a hat on a bed is unlucky.
Rocking an empty rocking chair will cause someone to die.
Never sweep a new house with an old broom.
If you eat both ends of a loaf of bread, you will never be out of debt.
Finding a penny that is heads up is good luck (find enough pennies and you will have a dollar).
There were other superstitions that had to do with predicting weather. Grandaddy told me that people would see something and then the weather would change. If they saw the same thing three times and the weather made the same change afterwards, it became a sign that they relied on to forecast the weather:
If trees lose their leaves from the top before the bottom leaves fall, it will be a cold winter.
The wider the black band on a wooly worm’s hairs, the colder the winter will be.
When you split a persimmon seed, it will show a knife, fork or spoon. A spoon means a winter with heavy snow, a fork means varying weather and a knife means a mild winter.
If you hang a dead snake on your fence it will rain within two days.
Lightning during a snow storm means two more weeks of bad weather.
Hornet’s nest close to the ground means a bad winter.
If the sun is shining and it rains, the devil is beating his wife.
If there is thunder in December, it will snow on the same day in March.
Then there are general superstitions, such as:
Never cut a baby’s hair before it is one year old (I never learned why you shouldn’t, perhaps this is because so many people think babyies with long hair are cute).
Never walk under a ladder (OK, the person on the ladder just might drop his hammer while you are walking under it).
If someone sweeps under your feet, you will never get married (this one does not work, I have tried it).
Don’t step on a crack in the sidewalk.
Don’t sweep your floors on New Year’s Day.
I have only scratched the surface of all our mountain superstitions and adages. I am sure that many of you have similar superstitions that have been handed down through your family. They are a traditional part of our lives, and we would be poorer without them.