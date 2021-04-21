When I was about 8-years-old, my grandfather told the family that he wanted to visit his old home area and clean the brush and debris from his family’s graves.
We loaded up our 1950 ford with food for the trip and an axe, mattock, rake and hoe, got his nephew Kolo to drive and away we went. We had to go from Middlesboro across two mountains to Jellico, where we were joined by his brothers Bill and Spencer Douglas. Then we took US 25W South to Laurel Creek, or Laurel Branch as he called it. At that time there was a wagon road up the North side of the creek and we followed it to where it turned and went uphill very steeply. We walked about half way up the hill and found the family graves on the side of the hill overlooking the valley, a very pretty setting for the family to spend eternity.
As I recall, the first grave dated to about 1840 and the last was about 1903. Most of the graves had tombstones, but some were unmarked. Grandaddy’s brother James had a very new appearing marble stone, obviously from a Monument company.
Sure enough there were a lot of trees and brushes growing among and on the graves, but a few hours work by all three brothers and Kolo removed them and had the place looking very tidy. I must confess that I tried to help, but was probably more of a hindrance. I would really like to apologize to Grandaddy for all of the “help” I gave to him over the years.
After that, we took a walk to visit the locations where the brothers had spent their youth. After we got to the top of the ridge we walked along the road until we came to the place where the first house had stood. There was nothing left to show that anyone had ever lived there except the well and a large flat rock with grooves cut into its upper surface that the family used to render pitch out of pine knots to use for tar. We ate our lunch there The three brothers held an impromptu shooting match with a .22 rifle and Spencer hit closest to the mark. We walked all about the area and learned where the spring was that formed the head of “Dog Slaughter Branch” is located, as well as where the fenced garden was and where the barn and other outbuildings were located.
This ridge top was level for many acres, and had been known as “Flat Ridge” when people were farming on it. It had supported my great-grandfather’s family for many years and I never did understand why they abandoned it. There was another spot which was called the “New House Place” where a house with puncheon floors was built to replace the dirt floored log cabin that was the original family home. All of this was a lot for a young boy to take in and I must have pestered the adults with my questions about everything, but they patiently answered and explained everything. I suppose that they were pleased to be able to tell me about their life there and all the things that they had done.
After a few more hours we began our walk out to the car. Grandaddy pointed to a spot on the hillside and said that he had cut down a holly tree there to make the neck for a fiddle, and his mother had been very irate about that. I suspect that the boys had made their mother quite irate on many occasions. He also showed me a small green plant with a dark blue flower and told me that it was called “Blue Flag” and that its sap would stop bleeding.
When we reached the car, we loaded up and headed down the creek. He pointed to an overhanging ledge on the side of the ridge and said that it was “Caleb’s Cabin” where Caleb had walled in the open side and made a home for himself in one end and a barn for his horses and milk cow in the other end. We soon came to the highway, and brothers Bill and Spencer went back to Jellico while we returned to Middlesboro. We were to make several return trips to tend the grave over the next ten years, but that was the last time that all three surviving brothers were there together.