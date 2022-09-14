I do not like hot weather. I naturally sweat a lot, and now must take medicine that has “Increased Perspiration” as a side effect.
So I am glad that August is finally gone, taking the “Dog Days” with it. The mornings are starting to be a little cooler and the sun not quite as blistering during the day.
This will have several good effects. My dog and I are both overweight. We will be hitting the hiking trails now and should lose some excess fat and develop our muscles. We will also check the health of our walnut trees and check the mud around the stream for wildlife footprints. We have a bumper crop of cottontails this year, so I expect to see some predator prints- coyotes, foxes and perhaps the bobcat that I caught on my trail camera a while back. Speaking of foxes, we have seen a vixen and two kits playing down by the remains of my neighbor’s old barn. I hope they don’t start raiding his chickens!
We also have the deer that visit us from time to time. I have seen one doe with her twin fawns that drink from the stream and know that there are others, as well as a couple of bucks that visit us. Last year they were using the hiking trail as much as I was so I expect to see their hoof prints covering mine as fall progresses.
Another effect of cooler temperatures will be that I will not have an excuse to avoid doing the yard work that Jeanie has planned for me. She has laid out a beautiful garden, but the heat has kept us from doing as much weeding and weed eating as we should have. This will soon be corrected. And I will renew what I feel is a losing battle against the Johnson Grass. Those birds that we have been feeding so faithfully all year keep bringing the seeds to our yard and that stuff tries to take over. My riding lawn mower doesn’t make a lot of progress with it, I have to get out the walk behind brush hog to make any meaningful impression on it. Well, that will do some more about that extra weight that I am carrying.
I have to keep the bird feeders filled. I think we are feeding every Dove in Greene County, as well as about a dozen Red Birds, numerous Purple Finches, Carolina Wrens and a host of other seed eaters. And we have been swarmed with Humming Birds this year. We see many that are emerald green all over and a few of the ruby throated variety as well. One of the Emerald Humming Bird mothers was seen bringing her fledglings to the feeders and showing them how to feed. We also have a Yellow-bellied Sap Sucker that has discovered the humming bird feeders. He can drink one dry in one day. We have five Humming Bird feeders set out, so we make a lot of sugar water for them.
Our orange asclepsia (that is milk weed for us country folk, Jeanie likes to use the scientific nomenclature) has been a good plant to have around. Butterflies love it. The herbs are needing to be thinned and again the weeds or unwanted need to be removed or moved to another location. Jeanie has been planting wild flowers for the butterfly and bee population, and while some parts of the property are allowed to get pretty well overgrown with them this insures that we have a healthy population of insects to pollinate the fruit trees and vegetables. She has prepared packets of wildflower seeds to give to the public at the garden club’s next public event, so the beauty can be shared.
Nature has a way of calming the soul and allowing excitement to creep in with the advancement of fall. We are thankful for so much beauty and wildlife. Jeanie has been keeping a butterfly count including some beautiful specimens. We are careful to use only natural products that do not harm them or their caterpillars! The butterflies enjoy them, and so do the honey bees.
Those bees do tend to get a little mater of fact about their rights to our plants though. A couple of years ago Jeanie pulled up her sweet basil too early. The next morning there was a swarm of bees at the kitchen window as if they were very irate and daring her to come out! They never attacked her, but she got the message and now leaves the basil in the garden until it no longer has blossoms.