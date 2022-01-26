I wanted another crack at hunting ducks. As our part of Tennessee is away from the major flyways that the ducks use to migrate from the prairie pothole regions where they breed to the sunny South where they spend the winter, this once again entailed arranging a trip to Reelfoot Lake. I called the guide service and made reservations in October, then we waited for the first of January.
As you know, tornados hit Western Kentucky and Northwestern Tennessee in December. The outfitter assured me that although the resort had been leveled the blinds were not harmed and the hunt was still on. So we made alternate arrangements for motel rooms, and left Greeneville the evening of Jan. 2. Right into the teeth of the storm! We were doing all right until we got to the Crab Orchard exit on I-40. Then it started snowing. Hard. Visibility was cut to about 30 yards and the road was getting covered fast. Fortunately, TDOT was on the ball, and snow plows were going back and forth keeping the road passable, so we put the truck in four wheel drive, slowed down and pressed on. After a long three hours we got to Nashville and the back side of the storm. From there on the roads were clear, and we got to our motel about 4:30 local time, which gave us enough time to check in and get dressed for our hunt.
We met Will, our guide. at the town of Sandburg, which is on the shore of Reelfoot lake. We also met three other hunters who were going with us, and then went to the marina where his boat is kept. This is an interesting boat, about 5 feet wide and 20 feet long, flat bottomed and flat across the front. It has high sides, and lots of reinforcing ribs on the sides. It also has a 70 hp engine, which can propel it quite rapidly when needed. Will said that he could get to the blind in about 5 minutes, but he would not go that fast so that we did not get frozen by the wind chill. That was a real possibility that morning, as the temperature was about 19 degrees when we started to the blind.
Once we got there, we found the blind very comfortable. It was fully enclosed, and had a big propane heater to keep the inside comfortable, as well as a stove on which breakfast was cooked. It looked like a big island in the middle of the lake, covered with cane and willow, with holes in the top where we could pop up like gophers to shoot at the ducks. Surrounding it were about 200 decoys. Interestingly, about half of the decoys consisted of gallon size plastic jugs painted black. They look like sleeping ducks, at least to a duck flying past.
Will and his partner James got us positioned and then started to search the sky for ducks. Whenever some were spotted, they would begin calling. Sometimes the ducks would swing over to take a look at the birds on the water and see what the calling was about. If they were properly deceived, which was not always the case, they would swing by close enough for us to shoot at them. The ammo makers love this setup, because despite what you see on TV most shots miss. The ducks were not flying in numbers as great as we had hoped, but there were enough to keep the day interesting and we did manage to get a few ducks in the bag. Five hunters got ten ducks the first day. I had to ask about the identity of some of these ducks. Where I hunted in Texas we got puddle ducks like Mallards, pintails, teal and widgeon. On Reelfoot they have those, but we were out in the middle of the lake this year and we were getting diving ducks. We bagged several scaup (also known as Blue Bills), Red Heads, Goldeneyes and Buffleheads.
The second day Dale and I were Will’s only clients. We enjoyed having the day to ourselves, and had a beautiful day to hunt. It was foggy in the morning, which kept the ducks flying low but made it hard for them to see the decoys. We had some good shooting, and once again managed to bring down a few ducks. Mostly, we watched the miracle of the dead ducks flying away, quacking derisively.
We had planned to hunt another day, but a phone call informed me that our neighbor’s trailer had burned to the ground and also, in an unrelated situation, my dog was violently ill, so we decided to call it a hunt and come home. We had a very enjoyable hunt, and I hope to be able to make many more in the future.