The COVID-19 crisis has kept me pretty much at home for the last year and a half.
I have stayed out of crowds, have not attended any fraternal organizations and in general stayed at home. I did take a chance by flying to Africa in June, but we have had the vaccine, practiced the safety protocols carefully and all travelers were screened before they boarded the airplane. And we still worried about it.
Then, earlier this month, we were exposed to active cases of COVID-19. We decided to self-isolate. A friend had booked a cabin in the Sierra Madre mountains of Wyoming and that seemed like a remote place to stay for a little while. I informed all involved of my exposure and they were comfortable with my attendance, so despite some concern I set off to join them.
The trip out was uneventful and I arrived at the cabin on Sunday afternoon. That night it snowed. Next morning we woke up to a white wonderland. As one of our number had never been there, we set out to explore the area.
We drove over the Continental Divide and went through some of the most beautiful scenery in the West. The Quaking Aspen had started to turn, and while they are not as colorful as our mix of hardwoods they provided a bright splash of yellow and red among the dark green of the fir trees.
The pine bark beetles have been very active the last few years and vast stands of pine trees have been cut down. The larger trees are trimmed and taken to the saw mill for lumber, the rest are piled up to be burned during the heavy snows in late winter. Fortunately, the beetles do not attack fir trees or quaking aspen, so the mountains still have a lot of timber to provide food and cover for the animals.
We next went to Battle Pass, just West of the town of Encampment. There is a monument there, with pictures taken around 1910 of ladies on snow skis braving the elements. There was a regular blizzard blowing there, or so it seemed, and visibility was about 50 feet. We went down the mountain to Encampment and went to the Museum. It was closed, but we were able to tour the buildings and I was able to show Jeff the two-story outhouse.
Most people think that I am pulling their leg when I tell about this edifice, but they really used them a hundred years ago. When the snow got so high that they couldn’t use the lower level, they removed the seats and started using the upper level. When the snow thawed in the spring it washed out the lower level for them, they replaced the seat and were back in business on the bottom.
We then drove on to Saratoga, but had to stop and wait for some tremendous mule deer bucks to get out of the street. The locals tell me that the deer that live in town know to watch for traffic, but the deer that wander in from the mountains will dart in front of your car. We didn’t take any chances with them.
The next day we decided to try to catch some trout from the beaver ponds that cover the Jack Creek drainage. They are densely populated with brook trout, so dense that most years there is no size limit and no possession limit. Limits did not become a factor because we did not catch any. But we had an enjoyable day relaxing and fishing.
The next day we decided to see if the resident moose were still living in the valley behind the cabin. I had seen moose in that valley for five years in a row when we were hunting elk there, and hoped their offspring were still using the area. Sadly, the pine trees there were the variety that the beetles like, and had been harvested, leaving the valley looking bare and forlorn. The top of the next ridge has one of my favorite camp sites, and it was still an unspoiled oasis of green and yellow.
There is a gravel pit at the head of the valley, and this year it had been worked very hard. A large pile of gravel was ready to be spread on the roads, which were in better shape than we had ever seen them. We attributed this to the logging activity, so it looked like a good deal for everybody except the pine trees.
We saw evidence of quite a few archery hunters in the woods. This curtailed the hiking that we had planned to do, as we did not want to spoil someone’s hunt and there is always the chance of an accident that we could eliminate by staying out of the woods.
After a week of visiting with old friends it was time to go home. We left on Sunday morning, hoping that we will all be there again next year.