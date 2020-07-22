Owen Lane presents a Drive By Nursery Rhyme display to be held on Saturday, July 25, from noon to 6 p.m.
The display will begin at Owen Lane in Tusculum. Other exhibits will be sprinkled around the neighborhood, a release says.
This one day only event will feature yard displays depicting various nursery rhymes. This is a stay-in-your-car, drive-by viewing event.
“We hope that this will give you an opportunity to enjoy something different while social distancing,” organizers said in the release.
In the case of inclement weather, the rain date will be the following Saturday.