“Pain and Glory” observes the life of aging filmmaker Salvador Mallo as he reminisces on various vital times in his life while presently suffering from physical decline and numerous health problems. Because he is no longer able or willing to create films, Salvador is incredibly lonely. He sees his life as meaningless. However, by coming to terms with his past, he starts to heal and perhaps finally can make peace with his present.
That may be a very vague plot summary, but I don’t want to get super specific about the details of this film. I’d much rather you go and watch it on your own.
“Pain and Glory” is one of the most underrated and under-talked-about movies of last year. This incredible international film deals with many important themes and messages of self-reflection, forgiveness and memory, among other things. It’s one of those films everyone should see, but few probably did while it was still in theaters.
Antonio Banderas, who plays Salvador, gives the performance of his career, bringing a sensitivity and sadness to a role that keeps you captivated while remaining incredibly sympathetic to the man’s plights. Penélope Cruz, who plays Salvador’s mother in a series of flashbacks, was also amazing, providing the film with a needed amount of warmth and strength. Asier Etxeandia, who plays an actor who starred in one of Salvador’s older films and has a rather tumultuous past with the filmmaker, brought a sense of urgency and depth to the movie. I can honestly say I enjoyed his character as much as I did Banderas'.
The director of “Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodóvar, did an excellent job of bringing a realism and authenticity to the film. The shots in this movie were beautiful and colorful, while also remaining grounded in reality. This film was shot on location in Spain, and it truly made all the difference in telling a believable story about Salvador’s life.
This movie also has a surprising plot twist which serves as the ending to the film. I won’t spoil it, but it was an awesome choice by the director. It tied the whole movie together for me and made certain scenes even more impactful looking back on them. I’d recommend the film to people just for its ending alone.
“Pain and Glory” is one of those rare films that come around maybe once every two years or so that aim to truly make an impact on the way you perceive the world. It aims to tell a story, of course, but it also wants you to reflect on your own life the way Salvador does in the film. I’m glad the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated this movie for Best International Feature Film this year, and I’m even happier that Antonio Banderas got a Best Actor nomination for his spectacular work. Even though “Pain and Glory” didn’t secure any wins, I think it’s important that it got nominated.
This is a step in the right direction for the Academy, which often ignores movies that aren’t particularly mainstream. I’m not saying the Oscars are biased, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer the type of movies they consider to be worthwhile. “Parasite,” which won Best Picture this year despite being an international film, was a rare exception, and with the simultaneous nomination of “Pain and Glory,” I’m hoping the future of the Oscars will change for the better and showcase the underrated talents of those involved in international films.
I recommend everyone watch “Pain and Glory” during these next few weeks as we all prepare to ‘social distance’ ourselves in the wake of the coronavirus. Take this opportunity to screen films you may not have had time to before. As “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho said, “Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
“Pain and Glory” is now available on DVD and digital streaming.