Experienced — and not-so-experienced — artists got creative Sunday at the General Morgan Inn in a public-yet-personal “painting party” fundraiser for the Greeneville Arts Council.
Twenty-five people, including several couples and mother-daughter pairings, each painted a canvas with acrylic paint.
“This is very frustrating. Actually, it’s fun,” said Melinda Hickerson, who drew a picture of her home. Others, especially novices, agreed the project was challenging but ultimately satisfying.
The group of mostly female painters first sketched their drawings on their canvasses, then added colors, all to the sound of background music and with an optional sip of wine.
“We can’t thank General Morgan Inn enough for the space, and the arts council for the art supplies,” said Sherry Hensley, who coached the painters through their creative efforts.
The self-titled “Funky Town”-themed event was originally scheduled to take place on the terrace of the hotel and offer participants views of multiple cityscapes. Due to concerns about cooler temperatures and the time change, however, the painting party was moved indoors to one of the hotel’s ballrooms.
The three-hour event, which began at 3 p.m., will hopefully be the first of several similar painting parties engaging the public that the arts council will sponsor, said Hensley.
“We’ve got a mixture of (painters who are) art teachers and those who have never picked up a brush before,” she said at the beginning of the painting party. “The theme was Funky Town, ‘do-your-own-thing,’ from the ‘80s.”
The first recorded song played while the artists painted was in fact “Funkytown,” a song by American disco act Lipps Inc that was released as a single in 1980.
“The buildings (you draw) can be imaginary, or realistic,” said Hensley to the assembled group. “Don’t worry if it’s not a perfect view of downtown ... Totally, it’s your interpretation of the town. The main thing is to fill up your canvas.
“The question arises, ‘Is this art?’ Yes, it is ... It’s just a day to have some fun.”
Heather Jones was one of the participants who paid $30 to paint a canvas.
She worked on a blue sky and said, “I’m putting on the background with broad brush strokes because I don’t want anything concrete. I have an idea in the back of my mind, which may change completely.”
Some people looked out the windows of the hotel for inspiration. Others painted from an image on their cell phone.
The Greeneville Arts Council promotes the arts in Greene County, according to its website www.greenevilleartscouncil.org. Its objective is “the promotion and stimulation of interest in all of the fine arts, with an emphasis on the visual arts.”
The council currently has 114 members, Hensley said. Its board meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month in the Greeneville-Greene County Library’s downstairs Big Springs meeting room at 4:30 p.m.
It sponsors, along with the General Morgan Inn, monthly art exhibits at the Mason House Gallery, located at the hotel.
“You don’t have to be an artist to join. We do scholarships for high school and college art students, and sponsor field trips for students,” explained Hensley.
The website, which has “tons” of reproduced artwork, “is a new element of the arts council,” said Meme Exum, who designed the site. “It helps anyone in Greene County interested in art to be engaged. ... It’s about the whole community, and making art accessible like never before. The Arts Council is reaching out.”
For more information, email the Greeneville Arts Council at greenevilleartcouncil@gmail.com.