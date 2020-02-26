A resourceful, albeit conniving, poor family; a refined but slightly insulting and classist wealthy family; secrets, deceit, shocking twists, murder and statements about class divides and the inequality of wealth in our world — what do all of these things have in common? No, they’re not news headlines from CNN and Fox. I am describing the masterpiece of cinema that is Bong Joon-ho’s seventh feature film “Parasite.”
“Parasite” focuses on the interweaving of two South Korean families, as aforementioned, one very poor and one very wealthy. Joon-ho often writes and directs films that call viewers’ attention to class divides and conflicts, but I think it’s safe to say that “Parasite” takes this widespread problem and morphs it into two hours and 12 minutes of pure insanity. I mean that as a very high compliment.
From the first scene of the movie to the last jaw-dropping moment, this film captured my interest and refused to cease until the credits rolled. I felt truly immersed in the lives of these ambitious characters and can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything quite like the feeling I had walking out of the movie theater upon my first viewing. I’ve since gone back to see it – and liked it even better — the second time.
This movie has everything a film connoisseur could ask for: complex character development, beautiful sets and settings, wonderful acting, a stunning score, horrific but thought-provoking declarations about the state of our world. You name it, “Parasite” probably has it. It’s really that excellent and is no doubt why Joon-ho has just taken home four Academy Awards for his film, including Best Director and Best Picture. “Parasite” is the first non-English-language film to ever win best picture at the Oscars.
I also think it’s worth noting that this is the first purely Korean film Joon-ho has made since his 2009 film “Mother,” not to be confused with Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 film “Mother!” which was also critically acclaimed and gained Joon-ho a nomination for best foreign film at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. When asked by IndieWire why he thinks “Parasite,” which is entirely in the Korean language and translated with subtitles, has fared so well internationally with critics and regular moviegoers alike whereas his 2017 film “Okja,” which is in English, failed to garner much acclaim, Joon-ho responded, “Perhaps the deeper I delve into things that are around me, the broader a story can become and the more appeal it can have to an international audience.”
“Parasite” definitely felt personal and disturbingly familiar. It’s clear that Joon-ho wants to spread awareness about wealth inequalities in a way that will shock, unsettle and inspire change. And what more can a filmmaker hope to achieve, really?
“Parasite” is one of the most original films of the year, and I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to feel something deep within their souls. Something that will, at times, make their skin crawl – kind of like a parasite.
“Parasite” is currently playing at AMC’s Johnson City 14 theater in Johnson City and at the Downtown West Cinema 8 theater in Knoxville.