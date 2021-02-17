On Nov. 29, 1864, troops of the United States Army attacked a peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho village along the banks of the Big Sandy Creek, in the Colorado Territory. Despite the presence of an American flag and white flag of truce, troops attacked, killing over 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho, mostly women and children, in what would become known as the Sand Creek Massacre. Several Army officers refused to participate in the attack. Their recounting of it horrified a nation.
Staff from Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will explore this national tragedy, including a unique Greeneville connection. The free program is scheduled Friday evening, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m., in the sanctuary of Calvary Chapel of Greeneville located at 401 W. Main St., Greeneville. Socially-distanced seating is limited, reservations are required, a release says. A hand sanitizer station and disposable face masks will be available.
For more information and/or reservations, call (423) 638-3551.
The National Park Service not only preserves and protects millions of acres of land, but also the stories that shaped the land. Some of the stories are inspirational and some are profoundly sad.
The Sand Creek Massacre has elements of both. It is the story of an unprovoked attack but it is also the story of unbridled courage, sacrifice, and the will to survive.