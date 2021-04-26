A coalescence of the past and present comes together to beg the question, how has craft changed? Mastering Craft: Contemporary Concepts from Regional Makers, coming to the William King Museum of Art May 27, features the work from three previous instructors from Penland School of Crafts, and three previous instructors from Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.
In Mastering Craft, ottomans are not used to elevate one’s feet, they are made to investigate the ways in which interior spaces shape our memories, a release says. Fabrics are not intended to be quilts, rather they are woven together to create a playful landscape. Whiskey jugs are not simply vessels for quenching one’s thirst, they are formed to contemplate the food industry.
Art textbooks teach us that craft and fine art are two different things, but contemporary artists are challenging this notion. The work featured in Mastering Craft visually complements William King Museum of Art’s permanent collection, and ponders the question, "Is contemporary craft blurring the lines between craft and fine art?"
