BRISTOL, Va.-Tenn. — Longtime New Orleans night club singer Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen is bringing her dynamic show to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. for a taste of Bourbon Street in Historic Downtown Bristol.
The Music Maker Relief Foundation artist is featured in the special exhibit Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers, now on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The performance is complementary programming to the exhibit. In addition to the concert, guests may also be part of a curator-led tour of Our Living Past prior to the show.
Since the age of six, Cohen was surrounded by music. Her blues classroom was on the porch of her uncle’s house where one uncle played guitar and another played harmonica, a release says. Her first professional engagement came in the early 1980s when she was asked to perform at a local club where she was attending college.
“I had three days to find three musicians and put together 30 songs,” she said in the release. “They loved me — the rest is history because I’ve been singing the blues ever since.”
Known as “Mother Blues, Queen of Bourbon Street,” Pat sang in New Orleans six nights a week performing at a wide array of venues, including the House of Blues. Then Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home and she relocated to North Carolina, where her house burned down and she lost everything. This didn’t keep Cohen from giving back; in the midst of the pandemic she took time to perform gigs for the elderly in nursing homes.
Recently, Cohen started touring with the Music Maker Blues Revue. During her performances, “Mother Blues” unfurls the tapestry of her life experiences to her audience in soulful words and music. She shares the mettle, pathos and ocean-deep compassion of the famous female blues singers she idolizes — women like Billie Holiday, Koko Taylor, and Etta James.
Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen’s powerful and dramatic stage show is best experienced live, and is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats, the release says.
Tickets to the concert are $20 plus tax/fees; tickets to the concert with the tour are $25 plus tax/fees. For tickets and more information visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
Birthplace of Country Music Museum
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on the region's musical heritage. From the Bristol Sessions and beyond, this region continues to influence music around the world.
The 24,000-square-foot museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (corner of Moore & Cumberland Streets) in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia. Through multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays — along with a variety of educational programs, music performances, and community events — the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive. Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to an extensive digital archive.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at 423-573-1927. Admission is $13.65 for adults, $11.55 for seniors, students, military, children ages 6-17, and groups of 20 or more. Children 5 and under are free. Admission prices include Virginia admission tax.