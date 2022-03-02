English vocalist and ’60s pop sensation Peter Noone has performed worldwide with his band Herman’s Hermits. However, there is one particular place that he says he has never ventured.
“I’ve never been to Greeneville, Tennessee,” Noone admitted recently during a phone interview to promote his upcoming show on March 20 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Noone says he has been to Tennessee several times, but his touring schedule has never brought him to the northeastern part of the state — until now. So to make the most of his upcoming visit, Noone says he plans to travel by plane from his concert in Coral Springs, Fla., to Greenville, S.C. Next, he’s renting a car so that he can make the two-hour drive across the mountains to Greeneville, Tenn.
Noone says he loves to drive. In fact, the Englishman is quite the car enthusiast. At his current home in Santa Barbara, Calif., he owns a stellar car collection. When he’s out on the road, he says he often enjoys renting a vehicle and traveling to venues on his own.
“I get in the car and show up at the theater on my own, and then I leave when I want to. It just gives me this freedom,” he says. “I love driving and having that independent feeling of being in the car and choosing my own radio station,” he says. “It’s perfect.”
Noone says he loves the whole process of touring. “It’s like an adventure going from one town to the next,” he says.
Born in Manchester, England, Noone achieved international fame at the tender age of 15, as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. The band became an instant sensation during the 1960s with such hits as “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Wonderful World,” “Just a Little Bit Better,” “Listen, People,” and “Leaning on a Lamp Post.” Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over 60 million recordings, with 14 singles and seven gold albums.
Accompanied by his full band, Noone currently performs more than 200 concerts a year. The artist says he feels honored that fans still come out to see his shows decades after Herman’s Hermits first rose to fame.
“When I first started, we didn’t have very big audiences, but they just got bigger and bigger and bigger,” he said. “Today, it’s great to see that people are still coming out to see us play.”
In addition to his vocal talents, Noone has also enjoyed success as an actor. According to his publicity bio, Noone studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama. As a child, he played “Stanley Fairclough” in the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.
As a young man, Noone was cast as the engaging “Duke of Cheshire” in ABC’s musical version of “The Canterville Ghost.” Soon after that, he portrayed the title role in Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “Pinocchio.” He also starred in three highly successful feature films for MGM, “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “Hold On!” and “When The Boys Meet, The Girls.” Noone later took on leading roles in full-scale theatrical productions of Dick Wittington, Aladdin, and Sinbad The Sailor.
In the 1980s, Broadway came calling for him. Noone appeared as “Frederic” in Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance.” From his New York City performances, he continued with “Pirates” to the Drury Lane Theatre in London. He continued to play “Frederic” with both the U.S. National Touring Company and the International Touring Company.
In addition to the stage, Noone has also found work in television with shows such as “Married With Children,” “My Two Dads,” “Dave’s World,” “Easy Street,” “Too Close For Comfort” and “Laverne and Shirley.” More recently, he was featured in the recurring role of “Paddington” on the CBS daytime soap, “As The World Turns.”
During the covid pandemic, Noone said that while his band’s touring schedule slowed down, he managed to keep his fans entertained through online Facebook chats. Noone also hosted a show on SiriusXM Channel ‘60s on 6 each Saturday evening.
Nothing compares, however, to being out on a stage in front of a live audience, the singer said.
He added that he’s looking forward to coming to Greeneville and performing for his East Tennessee fans.
A limited number of tickets remain available for the March 20 concert. Ticket prices are $45 orchestra level, $40 mezzanine level, and $35 balcony level. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit npacgreeneville.com or call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679.