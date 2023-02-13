ALPS Adult Day Services has announced plans for its 2023 Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction.
This year’s theme is "Phantom of the Opera," organizers say in a news release.
"We are thankful to Jake Ottinger, FIC of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, for returning as our Presenting Partner of this event," they add.
The fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. Guests are invited to "enjoy music, entertainment, a delicious hors d’oeuvres menu, a silent auction, and, of course, the crowning of our King and Queen," organizers say.
"Event appropriate attire must include a Masquerade mask. For those that don’t want to wear a mask, we will have face painters available, at no additional cost," organizers add.
A limited number of stage (table of 10) tickets are available as well as theatre tickets.
New this year will be a VIP Reception, officials add.
"Whether you have a Stage or Theatre ticket, you may upgrade your ticket to join us at 6 pm in the balcony of the Theatre for our VIP Reception," the news release notes. "Enjoy beer, wine and charcuterie, while being the first guests to view our silent auction items. The doors will open at 7 p.m. for the main event."
Net proceeds from the event will benefit the families serves at the ALPS Greeneville center, officials note.
A silent auction will be available for preview online prior to the ball. Additional information about the silent auction will be announced at a later date.
ALPS Adult Day Services is a non-profit 501(c)(3), state licensed comprehensive health program "designed to meet the needs of adults, ages 18 and up, with cognitive and/or physical impairments in a cozy, home-like setting," the release notes. "We strive to provide the best therapeutic quality care to adults who are not able to be alone during the day and to provide support and relief to their families and caregivers," officials add.
The ALPS Greeneville center serves families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.