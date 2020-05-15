"The attached photograph shows me in the center (in the blue hat), flanked by Buddy Evans (in the black hat) and Alan Hull (bareheaded) at a Soc Trang Tiger reunion in 2008.
"In 1967-68 I was a helicopter crew chief, and these two gentlemen flew it at different times as my aircraft commander. We flew in support of the Vietnamese 9th Infantry Division, based in the Mekong Delta.
"Buddy liked to describe himself as a simple Indian boy from Oklahoma. Far from it! Among his many awards was a silver star for extreme bravery in rescuing some wounded Vietnamese. He won our admiration by having local seamstresses make counterfeit Viet Cong flags and other paraphernalia which he traded with the rear echelon supply people for items that we needed or were useful to us and were otherwise unavailable. After retiring from the Army he taught school in Ochelata, Oklahoma. He died in 2011, from complications related to exposure to Agent Orange.
Alan Hull was a "Jersey Boy" who came to us as a warrant officer and was commissioned as a lieutenant before he rotated home. Among many other awards he won the Distinguished Flying Cross on a second tour while serving as a captain commanding a CH-54 helicopter company in support of the Vietnamese attempt to disrupt the Ho Chi Minh trail. After leaving the Army he became a CPA and worked for the Internal Revenue Service, then taught mathematics at a Junior College in Denver. He had a stroke in 2009 and never fully recovered. He died in 2013.
"Both of these gentlemen were a very important part of my formative years. Although we lost track of each other after we left Viet Nam, the internet allowed us to reconnect. A friend observed my first meeting with Buddy in 2004 and said: "You two last saw each other in February 1968 and you act like you saw each other last week." My relationship with Alan was similar, and he made the effort to drive from Denver to Amarillo for my wedding. I miss them greatly."
Submitted by Don Jackson.