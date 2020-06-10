Kristy Lee envisioned over 100 guests attending her June wedding to celebrate her marriage to the love of her life, Jason Lee. When her soon-to-be-father-in-law’s illness seemed to be worsening, the couple feared June might be too late for him to be a part of their special day. They decided to move their wedding up to May. Then, six months into the planning, COVID-19 restrictions changed everything.
Stores closed. Restaurants and catering services shut down. Those businesses that did remain open began operating according to social distancing guidelines. There were shortages of bread and other items she needed.
“From start to finish, every avenue, there was some sort of a challenge,” she said. “We were going to have over a hundred guests. Due to the virus, we had about 55 people, mostly family because we have big families on both sides, and just a few close friends. It was difficult because we felt like we were leaving people out but it was what we had to do.”
She ordered her dress online without being able to try it on and felt relieved when it arrived to find it was a perfect fit.
“Everything else we had to order online as well,” she said. “It was a little difficult to do that, especially with matching up the colors and things like that. It was a challenge but things actually came together really well.”
Her best friend helped her track down items she needed online and they carefully weighed their options and considered which might have a better chance of arriving on time. While planning a wedding is always stressful, wondering if key items she ordered from rental companies would arrive on time, like a lighted arch and a backdrop of old barn doors, compounded it.
“If we were kind of if-y about anything we ordered arriving on time, we went to plan B,” she said.
One thing that worked to her favor was the rash of cancellations the rental companies experienced due to COVID-19. That allowed the companies to be gracious about letting the couple rent their items sooner than they had booked them for.
She was able to purchase her flower order earlier but it wasn’t the experience she expected.
“When I went to pick up my wedding flowers, we had to wear a mask and it was by appointment only,” she explained. “You couldn’t just walk in like usual. It was just different and took more time.”
Since salons were closed, she and her wedding party did their own hair and make-up. Having a catered dinner was also not an option.
“We did our own food — sandwiches and meat, fruit and cheese trays. We might have done something different if everything hadn’t been closed. It was kind of slim pickings, so to speak.”
“You just have to be really creative about different things,” she added.
Their wedding day finally arrived and on Saturday, May 9, Kristy and Jason were married in a 4 p.m. ceremony at their home. Jason’s father was there to help celebrate their union, a decision that came with a challenge of its own for him.
“He lives at Brookdale Assisted Living,” Kristy explained. “We’re only able to do window visits with him. They made an exception so that we were actually able to check him out for the day that we got married. But when we took him back, he had to go into quarantine for 11 days. He wasn’t able to be around the other residents, which was hard on him.
“He’s in his 80s and regardless of whether there’s a pandemic or not, it’s very difficult for the elderly to be in those types of places anyway. They miss their families. He hadn’t been there for too long anyway so he was still adjusting to everything.”
“It meant the world to us that we were able to make him a part of our special day.”
Kristy and Jason are grateful for the support of all their friends and family that could be present as they took their vows, in spite of the uncertainty and fear caused by COVID-19 and the risk posed by large gatherings.
“That they were able to come and support us meant everything to us,” she said. “It was a tough situation. Sometimes you just really don’t know what to do. But we weren’t going to let that stop us. Life is full of challenges and it’s how you respond and overcome those challenges.”