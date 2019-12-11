Plans are underway for the Town of Greeneville’s sixth annual Midnight On Main New Year’s Eve celebration.
The party, covering two blocks of Main Street downtown, will ring in 2020 and conclude the 150th anniversary of President Andrew Johnson’s return home from Washington, according to a news release from the town.
“As we reflect on a special year for our community, we also can look forward to all the good things 2020 might bring,” said organizer Amy Rose, public relations manager for the town.
Both indoor and outdoor music, dancing and food are part of the family friendly celebration, with a highlight being the ball drop and countdown to midnight fireworks. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. that evening.
Midnight on Main has grown to four indoor venues, with the addition last year of a Kids Zone at First Presbyterian Church. Free admission to the church fellowship hall features carnival games provided by volunteers from First Christian Church.
The three founding venues of Midnight On Main – General Morgan Inn, The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville and Catalyst Coffee Company – also have plans to ring in 2020, Rose said.
Admission to the General Morgan Inn for the party package is $35 for ages 21 or older. Plans include a live performance by Ivy Road at 7 p.m., dance party led by DJ Robbie Britton at 9 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a champagne toast.
The hotel will offer two other packages for dinner or an overnight stay. Reservations are required by calling 423-787-1000.
The Capitol Theatre is planning a party for kids with admission of $5. More details will be announced soon, organizers said.
Catalyst Coffee Company will feature “Karaoke at the Catalyst” from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by live music from Josh Miller, Chris Karlson and more until midnight. Admission is free. Warm food and drinks will be available.
The street dance is also returning to the event, beginning at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Popular songs of 2019 and other dance hits will be played by Robbie Rigney, deejay and emcee with Now Event Group.
New Year’s resolutions can be made at the Resolution Station, leading up to a special ceremony by Mayor W.T. Daniels.
“Everyone who writes down a wish for 2020 can watch the mayor place those wishes inside the ball and a bucket truck raise them toward the sky,” Rose said. “As partygoers count down from 10, the lighted ball will drop, signaling the start of the new year and a spectacular fireworks show above Main and Depot.”
The public is reminded that alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on the street during the event.
Sponsors of Midnight On Main are Waste Industries, The General Morgan Inn, The Capitol Theatre, ArtaZn (formerly Jarden Zinc), John Deere Power Products, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Popcorn Video and Alliance AutoGas.
For more information about Midnight On Main, visit the Town of Greeneville’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov.