Shelley Pierce first started writing stories in elementary school, typing them out on a little, blue typewriter she had asked for at Christmas. Now a pastor’s wife, mother and grandmother, the award-winning author is working on her sixth published book, the fourth novel in the young adult series, “The Crumberry Chronicles.” On the way from her little, blue typewriter to published novelist, Pierce’s life took as many twists and turns as her novels.
Pierce’s life began in Minnesota, where she lived until the fourth grade. Reading became important to Pierce after she checked out the book Charlotte’s Web from the school library in elementary school.
“I just fell in love with that book and it was just an adventure,” Pierce remembered fondly. “That really started me on a reading path. But I also was always very interested in writing and I remember even asking for a typewriter for Christmas one year when I was in elementary school. I did get a little, blue typewriter and I remember sitting and trying to type out my stories on that typewriter.”
She doesn’t remember what her stories were like then, but she continued writing through her school years.
Life changesThe first plot twist in Pierce’s own life came when her family then moved to Louisiana, giving Pierce first-hand experience in coping with what she called “a huge culture shock.”
“I had to adapt quickly, as you can imagine, going from far north to far south, not knowing anyone and learning how to make it in a new place, new surroundings,” Pierce said.
That experience, though challenging, later proved to be an advantage in her life and career.
“I think moving as a child was really a big influence not only as a pastor’s wife but as an author as well, writing books for children,” Pierce explained. “I very vividly remember the emotions and what it was like as a kid.”
Pierce says being one of five children and learning how to live life with that many siblings also helped prepare her for her role of pastor’s wife as did the next plot twist in her life.
“My parents divorced when I was a young adult and I think just going through that, through the emotions of that, prepared me,” she said, speaking about having empathy for people she serves in her church community, as well as writing children’s stories.
A new character entered Pierce’s own story while she was in high school, one who would influence the course of the rest of her life. In the 9th grade, while living in Louisianna, a friend invited her to attend church with her. While visiting there, chatter about a good looking, single pastor who had just come to a mission church in the town reached her ears.
“I basically went to go check him out,” Pierce said with a smile in her voice. “I was a teenager. I heard he was really cute and so I went to his church and as soon as I saw him I knew we were going to get married. Of course, he didn’t know that and I was too young for us to even date yet.”
“He was so involved with being a new pastor at a new church and he was going to seminary at the time and he was very focused on ministering to the new congregation,” she added, “I think it took a while for him to even notice me. But I knew right away.”
Pierce started attending his church regularly and he eventually noticed her.
“We got married when I was 18,” she said, adding with a laugh, “It’s a joke now. He says I chased him until he caught me.”
The two have been married almost 38 years. She describes both her marriage and role as a pastor’s wife as wonderful.
“It’s had its challenges being in the ministry but it’s a wonderful life being able to be involved in the lives of others on that kind of level,” she said.
After leaving the church where they met, Pierce and her husband served in a church in New Orleans “for a very short time” before taking a post in Northern Kentucky for four years. They arrived at Towering Oaks Baptist Church 30 years ago, where she continues to work in the children’s ministry.
“It’s been a wonderful place to raise our children and now our grandchildren,” she said.
Getting publishedPierce’s husband, knowing she had always wanted to write, encouraged her to pursue her passion more seriously about 15 years ago. She did and began providing material for a Christian book and Bible study publisher.
“He encouraged me to start looking into it and figure out a plan for it,” she explained. “One of the things I always wanted to do was write children’s curriculum for church material, so I applied for LifeWay. I filled out an application to write for them and I was accepted and I wrote children’s curriculum for almost 10 years.”
She found that experience fulfilling and one that helped her grow as a writer.
“That was a wonderful opportunity and learning process for me because while I wrote for them I learned a lot of very important things, mainly, not to be married to my words,” she explained. “The first time I got the edited material back, it broke my heart because I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, they took away my words!’ But I learned through all that how to write more clearly. Less is more. Each word matters. God really used those 10 years in many ways for me.”
When her “season” of writing for LifeWay ended, Pierce began working on the first book in “The Crumberry Chronicles” series, “The Wish I Wished Last Night.” That book took her five years to write and get published.
“I submitted it in many different places and got rejected every time,” Pierce said.
Then, while attending the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference in Asheville, North Carolina, her story took another turn.
“It was something that was just a God thing for me, she said.
Pierce described meeting other authors, both published and hoping to be published. Then, while speaking with a friend there, she mentioned her manuscript, telling her that it was complete but that it had been rejected and she didn’t know where to go from there. Her friend told her to speak to Deb Haggerty, the owner of Elk Lake Publishing.
“There were about 500 people at the conference,” Pierce said. “I went and got on the elevator, and guess who was on the elevator? I looked at her and said, ‘Oh, my goodness, I was told to meet with you.’”
Pierce told Haggerty about her novel and Haggerty invited her to submit it.
“I want you to send it to me and if I can’t use it, I’ll tell you why I can’t and we’ll just go from there,” Haggerty told her.
About six months later, “The Wish I Wished Last Night” was published in October of 2017.
Since then, Pierce has published two additional books in the series, “Battle Buddies” and “624 Juniper Street,” which was released in March.
The main character in the series, 11-year-old Jase Freeman, whose father died while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan, lives with his mom. In the first book, Jase is on a quest to help his mother deal with her own sadness, while dealing with his own grief and a school bully.
The next book, “Battle Buddies” focuses on friendship and what it means to have your friend’s back. Pierce says a background story line running through the book explores what it means to have a “battle buddy” and “the whole military thing.” The plot takes a twist when Jase learns that one of his teachers knew his dad.
In the third book, “624 Juniper Street,” A mysterious stranger walks on Juniper Street as Jase wrestles with changes coming to his home and learns the freedom of forgiveness.
Pierce said there are certain elements woven throughout the series, mainly the military theme and biblical principles, but doesn’t have a set method for crafting a story.
“I have one son in the army and my other son is a marine and he fought in Afghanistan,” Pierce said. “He’s home now and everything is great but that, of course, impacted our entire family.
“I’m equally proud of my marine and my soldier,” she added, saying, “I was raised to be very patriotic anyway. God and Country were very important to my dad. The whole idea of writing books that paid honor and homage to these men and women that fight for our country (came naturally). The second and third books each have a dedication to the men and women of our military. But as far as the storylines and why I went in the directions I did, I really can’t tell you because I just sit down and start writing. I write by the seat of my pants.’
Pierce said the lack of good reading material for young people compelled her to write quality fiction books.
“In looking at what’s available for especially our middle grade kids, everything is so dark,” Pierce said. “I love fantasy books and fantasy writing, if it weren’t all so dark. I wanted to write something that was positive, that had a positive influence that didn’t have all of the body function jokes and things that just aren’t necessary for kids to fill their brains with. But books that would make them laugh and help them to be better friends and just better humans, in how we treat each other.”
The next chapter
Pierce has already started book four in “The Crumberry Chronicles” series, in addition to a new K-2 level series called “High-water Hattie,” the first of which will release in May. Hattie is a self confident little girl who is not afraid to march to the beat of her own drummer. The title character is partially based on Pierce’s 5-year-old granddaughter.
“Hattie, like my granddaughter, will get up and put on a pair of leopard print pants and a polka-dot shirt that doesn’t match and maybe a pair of sparkly heels because she feels fancy,” Pierce explained. “She doesn’t care if other kids think that’s weird or not. If that is what she wants to wear, she’s just going to be herself. Hattie’s mother tells her, ‘You be you, Hattie. You’re the best you there is.’”
Hattie’s compassion and empathy helps her notice which kids are getting picked on or who has no friends.
Pierce has also written a children’s picture book titled “I Know What Gramma Does When I’m Napping” and an adult non-fiction book titled “Sweet Moments: Insight and Encouragement for the Pastor’s Wife.” Sweet Moments released last year and is a Selah award finalist.
Pierce plans to set up a book booth at the Old Oak Festival, which has been postponed until the fall of 2020. Her books are also available at The Christian Book and Gift Shop in Greeneville and on the ElkLakePublishingInc.com website. Fans can connect with her at https://pierceshelley9.wixsite.com/mysite.