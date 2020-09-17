HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — A new podcast miniseries will bring a new focus to the thousands of women who have built, hiked on and been inspired by the Appalachian Trail.
“Where We Walk: Stories of the Appalachian Trail,” is a special six-part series developed by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in collaboration with She Explores Podcast and made possible with a grant from REI. This groundbreaking miniseries explores the women who have helped make the Trail what it is today, as well as those who are shaping its future, a release says.
Airing every Monday starting on September 21, each episode of “Where We Walk” will examine a variety of topics and themes, including the next generation of A.T. caretakers, overcoming challenges to make a thru-hike possible, how the history of the Trail has both included and excluded women, and the wildlife that inhabits the landscapes surrounding the A.T.
“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is thrilled to partner with She Explores Podcast and Ravel Media to feature untold stories and experiences of women in the Trail’s history and its future,” said Julie Judkins, ATC’s Director of Education and Outreach, in the release. “By telling multi-dimensional stories through a range of voices, we hope to inspire future stewards, managers, hikers and dreamers of all backgrounds to experience, benefit from and help protect the Appalachian Trail.”
She Explores Podcast is a production of Ravel Media that is “committed to creating a space where others’ voices and outdoor experiences are amplified.” Since 2014, She Explores has chronicled the stories, photographs, artworks and voices of more than 500 women.
“We’re always on the lookout for how the conversation about and between women is changing, for voices that still aren’t being heard, for what’s next in the outdoor industry and environmental world, for discussions that are hard to start but important to have, and for stories that reveal we are not alone, even in our private journeys,” said Gale Straub, founder and producer of She Explores, in the release.
You can experience “Where We Walk” by subscribing to She Explores Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. More information and links to each upcoming podcast episode can be found at appalachiantrail.org/where-we-walk and she-explores.com.