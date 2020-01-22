Katie Higgins and Adrian Robertson, playing Pollyanna’s parents, will be performing a gorgeous Pas de Deux in the opening scene of “Pollyanna,” a release says.
Pollyanna will be performed on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door for $10 general admission and $5 for students/seniors 60 and over. Doors open one hour before showtime.
All photos are special to the Sun by Carrie Tucker.