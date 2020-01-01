Audiences are invited to a 15th anniversary season preview Saturday at 7 p.m. at LampLight Theatre.
The theater is at 140 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport.
“Be the first to know what’s coming in LampLight Theatre’s 2020 season. This free event will give guests a first look at the upcoming year, featuring sneak-peek performances from several of our shows,” an announcement said.
Light finger foods, non-alcoholic beverages and door prizes will be available and pieces from upcoming shows will be performed throughout the evening.
“This is a great opportunity for those who have never visited the theater to get a taste for what we offer, so please bring your friends,” the announcement said.
The preview event is free to the public, but reservations are required.
To make reservations, call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre is a registered nonprofit performing arts venue dedicated to promoting family and Christian values. It hosts theatrical productions, dinner theatre, concerts, conferences and seasonal events. It is managed by Billy Wayne Arrington through Vision Productions Inc. for Billy Wayne Ministries.