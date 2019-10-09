JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Jonesborough’s Paranormal Technology Investigations team will lead a program Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1-2 p.m. at the Washington County library branch in Jonesborough.
The library is at 200 E. Sabine Drive.
“Join Jonesborough’s own paranormal investigation team as they talk about what they do on the job, what kind of equipment they use, and stories about paranormal happenings that may be happening in our own town,” an announcement from the Washington County Library said.
The free program will also include a time at the end for questions.
The program is sponsored by Washington County Friends of the Library.
For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.