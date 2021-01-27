The Theatre Depot promises to be a major force in the revitalization of downtown Greeneville, not just in adding another venue for theatre productions or meeting space for other organizations, but in terms of the actual dollars and cents investment on Depot Street and the economic impact of drawing more visitors to the once thriving hub of downtown activity.
But it will take longer than the building’s owners, Paige and Frank Mengel, had hoped. The COVID-19 Pandemic is partly to blame for that.
“Covid has just really messed up everything,” said Paige Mengel, who is also the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s business coordinator. “We can’t have any events where we get people together and put on any kind of shows to sell tickets. With covid shutdowns and businesses struggling, it’s hard to feel comfortable asking them for money for donations and things.”
Unexpected costs and more extensive renovations than originally planned have also contributed to the delays.
Prior to launching the Destination: Theatre Depot campaign in November of 2017, their cost estimate hovered at $250,000.
“We had done our own estimate of what we thought it would cost,” Mengel said. “We didn’t realize when the architects came in there were things that were required that we were not aware of.
“For example, we had budgeted for a sprinkler system. Where you put in a water sprinkler system, you have to have a heat pump on each floor to prevent the water from freezing in the sprinklers. So we had to add three heat pumps to the plan.”
Other unexpected costs included adding an additional exterior door to provide an emergency egress and the necessary lighting to keep them visible at all times. A dumbwaiter had to be enclosed and a fire wall added to meet code. Upgrading the electrical service into the building with a new circuit breaker box cost almost $70,000.
“That had to be done because the primary service coming into the building was in a crawlspace under the building that floods,” said Mengel. “The metal box had rust lines on it where the water had been in it.”
The newer estimate came in at $590,000 just for renovations to the inside of the building, not including facade work that’s been done or other upgrades on the outside. The facade work was partly funded by a community development block grant through Main Street: Greeneville. Mengel and her husband, as the building owners had to match the grant.
“When we first bought the building, I hoped that one day we would be able to remove the metal facade,” said Mengel. “When the community development block grant came along, we applied and on the second round were fortunate enough to be awarded some of the grant funds. That moved the facade work up, rather than waiting until after the inside was done.
“That was a joy. I stood down there and watched them take the metal off the front just to see what the original facade looked like, what kind of shape it was in behind the metal. We were very fortunate that there’s not much damage to the brick.”
Progress inside includes installing one of the heat pumps in the part of the building that will be the actual theater space so actors can rehearse inside and exposing the ceiling in that area in order to spray foam insulation and paint it.
“We put a new roof on the three-story part two years ago,” Mengel expained. “That’s another reason that it takes longer. We get in there and start doing stuff and then we go upstairs for something and there’s water on the floor. We had hoped to not have to do that within the first ten years.”
While the work has gone on, the shows, true to theater creed, have gone on as well, even in the midst of the pandemic. The company met in the parking lot, wore masks and held rehearsals on Zoom to produce “Godspell” in July and “The Curious Savage” in September.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” was originally scheduled to open this month but when the number of COVID-19 cases started rise around the holidays it was rescheduled for December 2021. Work is also going forward for new shows in 2021.
“Since you can’t just create a show at the last minute we’re going to go ahead and plan and have auditions and rehearsals and stuff to be ready to stage a show,” Mengel said. “If the numbers go down and we can, great. We can cancel a show at the last minute, we just can’t create one at the last minute.”
The show season usually starts in March but this year will start in April to allow more time for the COVID-19 numbers to go down and to conduct adequate rehearsals with COVID precautions in place.
The first show will be “Nana’s Naughty Nickers.”
“It’s a cute little story about a grandmother who sells lingerie out of her house illegally and her granddaughter catches her,” said Mengel. “It’s a real cute story.”
Although the timeline for the building renovation remains uncertain, Mengel says each step of progress feels good.
The most recent step put new windows on the front of the building and added some art.
The intention of the Theatre Depot has, from the start, been to compliment rather than replace existing and much loved venues.
“What is different about our space is the setup in the theatre,” Mengel said. “It will be a black box theater setup. That refers to the performance space itself. Typically it’s called a black box because the walls are all black, the floor is black, everything. The audience will never be more than four or five rows away from the action.
“The seating won’t be fixed and there won’t be a fixed stage. The possibilities are endless. You can have the audience on all four sides for true theater in the round. You can have the standard theater setup with the audience on one end and the performance space is on the other. There’s one show that I want to direct that I want to put the audience down two sides and then you have the acting area in the middle, kind of like a runway.
That makes the space more flexible for other organizations as well, if they want to hold a meeting or a seminar.”
The second and third floors will be used for storage and rehearsal space. Making the third floor available for rental housing may be considered in the future. The guild hopes to add a cafe to the building in the future.
The Greeneville Theatre Guild has been renting the Capitol Theatre for several performances a year since it first organized in 2014. Rent has been one of the biggest items in the guild budget.
Mengel said it’s more than budget or even the love of theater that compelled her and her husband to take on the project.
“I’m a Greeneville native so this is my home,” she explained. “And of course, theater is where we met. It’s a common love. We met when I volunteered to paint sets at Tusculum. So that’s our shared love.
“And I just see the potential for downtown. It seemed like a lot of people saw the potential in downtown but somebody just needed to do something first, I guess.
Mengel added, “There’s this guy by the name of John Hood. He was a Tennessee statesman but I got to know him through the exchange club that I’m part of. Someone asked him one time why he did all of the stuff that he does with the exchange Club and community service and all that kind of stuff. He said that he just felt like the service that he did is rent for the life that he has been given, that he’s been allowed to live and he just felt like he was always behind on the rent.
“I thought that was such a cool sentiment and I remembered it. And it’s kind of the same thing. This is my home. I’m fortunate enough to be able to stay here, live here and thrive here. This is just part of paying our rent.”