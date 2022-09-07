DANCE Public Invited To Contra Dances At Tusculum University Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will be moving its contra dances to the Tusculum University campus, beginning Sept. 10.Dances are scheduled through Nov. 26 and will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in the university’s auxilliary gym, located inside the Niswonger Commons, building No. 9, a news release says.Tickets to participate are $10 adults, $5 students or $25 per family.“No partner is needed as it is tradition to change partners for each dance,” the release continues.The contra dances are family-friendly events open to the entire community, officials add.Contra dance is “an energetic form of dance for all ages,” the release states. It is “similar to square dance, but is done in long lines rather than four couple squares.”“Beginners lessons are held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. The caller calls out the moves during each dance,” the release says.Live bands and callers will be present for the dances, the release adds.The fall dance schedule will feature:• Sept 10 — The Moonflowers, featuring Nic Coker and Hannah Seng, along with Dan Kappus as caller and Zoe Dosher on sound;• Sept. 24 — High Ground String Band, featuring Nic Coker with Garrett Andrews and Art Shuster, along with Donna Calhoun as caller and Andy Sims on sound;• Oct. 8 — OKRA, featuring Carla Huddleston, along with Andy Sims on sound (and the caller to be announced);• Oct. 22 — Crooked Pine, featuring Marian Boatwright, along with Nick Boulet as caller and Zoe Dosher on sound;• Nov. 12 — Redbud Ramblers, along with Stephanie Marie as caller and Zoe Dosher on sound;• Nov. 26 — Roxanne McDaniel with the Big Bad Buzz, along with Deanna Palumbo as caller and Zoe Dosher on sound.“Come out and join us for fun, exercise, and social interaction,” officials add.Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably, wear soft-soled shoes, and bring a water bottle. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dance Official Ballet Politics Sociology Music News Release Zoe Dosher Caller Participant Shoe Tusculum University Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton Coffee & Creativity: Firefly Landing — Where Ideas Come To Light Fire Destroys Limestone Trailer, 2 Vehicles Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests Greeneville, Elizabethton Set For Latest Clash In Class 4A Rivalry