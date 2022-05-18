Drum circle facilitator Lorelei Goff invites folks to try their hand at drumming on Saturday, May 21, during the Iris Festival. A drum circle will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church courtyard, 201 N. Main St. Participants can take part for a few minutes — or for the entire two-hour drum circle event.
The public is being invited to come groove to the beat of their own drum at the Iris Festival Community Drum Circle.
This family-friendly event will “create a fun space to explore rhythm through games and spontaneous improvisation” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, during the 27th annual Iris Festival in downtown Greeneville, event organizers say in a news release.
This drum circle is being provided by Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It will be facilitated by Lorelei Goff, a drum circle facilitator. She is educated in the Arthur Hull method of drumming and holds additional training under Christine Stevens, MSW, MT-BC, in drum circle facilitation and in leading healing drum circles, the release says.
The event is open to the general public and all are invited to take part.
“Drop in for a few minutes or for the entire two-hour event. Instruments and seating will be provided,” organizers say.
“Participants are invited to bring their own percussion instruments and chairs as well,” organizers add.
To find the drum circle, look for signs in the courtyard of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the church parking lot. The courtyard can be entered from the church parking lot or Main Street.