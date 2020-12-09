I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s in the shadow of Cumberland Gap. In those days, every fence row was overgrown and had a covey of quail. Hunting permission was easy to get, because people respected the land and were careful to not damage property, leave gates as they found them and generally use good manners toward the landowner.
I left home in 1965, just after graduating from high school. After military service I ended up in the Texas Panhandle where I spent most of my adult life. Upon retirement, I felt my home calling and returned East, ending up in Greene County.
The quail situation had changed radically. The modern farmer cleans his fence rows, and a growing population meant that a lot of the land formerly used for farming is now used for family homes. There are still a few quail around, even a small covey on my little place, but they are not in huntable numbers due to the loss of habitat. Where they might be huntable, abuse of the farmer’s hospitality has severely limited access.
So I was back home, the place I had always thought of as the Happy Hunting Grounds, with no place to hunt. I was at a Ducks Unlimited banquet where one of the auction items was a quail hunt at R & D Adventures, in Limestone. I was not the high bidder, but did become acquainted with Dale Meyers who invited me to come out to a “European-style driven pheasant shoot” which he has on the fourth Saturday of every month.
I joined him for the next scheduled shoot. I also brought my dog. I had owned and hunted with Labradors for almost 30 years, but now own a Weimaraner, Habersham T. Dog, also known as Habby. He had been pointing rabbits since he was a puppy, and I had been working him with a retriever trainer since he was six months old but did not have any great expectations of him as a bird dog. I did get a copy of Richard Wolter’s book Gun Dog (that’s me, your correspondence course dog trainer).
I had worked with Habby on the drills that the book suggested, but had never worked with real birds. It happened that the day I went out was a cold, dark day and I was the only one who showed up. That was very unusual, as these hunts are usually well attended, but it was a lucky break for me.
I asked Dale to release several birds into the weeds and let Habby try to find them. To my amazement, he zeroed in on the scent from a distance and closed in to point the bird for us. He closed a bit too close on the first pheasant and was pecked soundly on the end of his nose. This taught him to not crowd the birds! He found the rest of the birds very well, holding steady while they flushed and retrieving them when they fell.
I booked a quail hunt for the next week to see if this was a fluke or I had stumbled into a good bird dog, something I had wanted for many years. The next week Dale had released 10 quail for us and brought one of his English pointers along to show Habby what was expected of him. He was a little confused on the first bird, but when he realized that if he located the bird he would be rewarded with a chance to retrieve he became very enthusiastic.
He paid attention to what the pointer did and by the end of that hunt was doing a credible job of locating quail. He even ignored a dog biscuit so that he could find more quail. I had never seen him pass on food before, but he really wanted those quail. He was also hard on the trail of any bird that he saw go down, and would not quit until he found it. We have had numerous hunts since then, and both Habersham and I continue to improve our partnership.
This is not hunting like it was in 1965, and I do wish I could find a farmer who still does things the old-fashioned way and will let a stranger hunt wild birds on a real farm, but it is the hunting that we have in East Tennessee today, and it is very enjoyable.