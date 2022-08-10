Our time is precious and valuable, therefore quick-and-easy dishes are a must-have for busy days.
When I get home at night, I find it all too easy to pull a frozen dinner from the freezer. How about you?
I also used to run through a drive-thru and bring something home, but quit that several years ago while I was on a weight-loss program. I will admit that I don’t cook, unless you count using the microwave or toaster oven.
It’s not that I can’t cook. It’s just that I prefer things that are quick and easy. I found quite a few quick-and-easy recipes that are my “go-to’s.”
On my weight-loss program, I limited my carbs, sugars and starches. You are probably thinking what did you eat? Well, I found innovating ways of preparing my meals.
One of the recipes I found was for a “Mini Mac” in a bowl, that I enjoyed. It tastes like the McDonald’s Big Mac™ — just without the bread.
MINI MAC IN A BOWL
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound (16 ounce) lean (93/7) ground beef ( you can substitute ground chicken or turkey)
salt & pepper
2 tablespoons of Thousand Island dressing
16 ounces shredded iceberg lettuce (I used shredded greens)
Toppings: grated sharp Cheddar cheese, diced dill pickles, halved cherry tomatoes or chopped tomatoes of choice, thinly sliced onions, white sesame seeds (optional)
Brown and drain the ground beef (chicken/turkey) in skillet. (This can be prepared ahead of time and stored.
Place 2 cups shredded iceburg lettuce (shredded greens) in a bowl, top with about 4-5 oz. of meat, add toppings of choice, top with 2 tablespoons Thousand Island dressing and serve.
I have also used Morning Star crumbles in a pinch. You could also do a half and half mixture of the meats. Looking to cut fat, use low-fat cheese and dressing.
You are probably looking at the next title and thinking, Yuck. I thought the same thing, but it is actually quite good once you put your toppings on it. If you would like to try a meat based pizza crust, there is one in the frozen pizza section. But, I like making my own. These can be prepared in advance and frozen.
CHICKEN CRUST PIZZA
From Allrecipes website
1 pound ground chicken (I even used turkey)
½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil (I left this out)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix chicken, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a large bowl with your hands. Fold in chopped basil.
Place chicken mixture between two pieces of parchment paper. Gently spread mixture into a circle or rectangle about 1/4-1/2-inch thick. Remove top parchment paper.
Bake in the preheated oven until edges start to brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Top with your favorite toppings.
I found that if you flip it over after it is browned on top, it holds together better. I made them personal sized for easy storage.
Well, that’s enough with the health stuff. How about a quick and easy dessert. On our Just a Pinch recipe link on our website, I happened upon this recipe for a Poor Man’s Apple Cobbler submitted by Shawna Payne from Lilburn, Georgia.
POOR MAN’S APPLE COBBLER
Serves: 8-10
Prep time: 5 min
Cook time 45 min
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup self-rising flour
1 can pie filling (apple, cherry, or peach) or fresh fruit (21 oz)
1 stick butter, unsalted
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt butter in a 9x13 (preferably glass) baking dish. Do this by placing it in the oven while it preheats.
Mix sugar, flour, vanilla, and milk in a mixing bowl.
Pour mixture into baking dish over the butter. Do not mix with butter.
Spoon apples or fruit of choice in random spots.
Bake for 45 minutes.
The crust will rise around apples. Serve. Enjoy!