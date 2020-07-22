JOHNSON CITY – The Second Annual Quillen 100 cycling race, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020 at Bristol Motor Speedway, has been postponed until spring 2021.
“We had a good plan in place to ensure the safety of all participants, but with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in our region, we do not think we can safely host the race as intended,” said Ryan Serbin, a student at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, in a release. “As medical students, we want to promote the health and safety of our community, and we believe that waiting until a later date is the best way to do this.”
As cases are increasing and area hospitals are starting to treat more COVID-19 patients, Serbin emphasized the importance of heeding the advice of public health officials and practicing social distancing in order to help flatten the curve.
“We want to do our part,” Serbin said. “Although we are disappointed that it has come to this, we are excited about hosting the race in spring 2021. In the meantime, we hope everyone keeps cycling, stays healthy and registers for the spring race.”
Organizers have not yet confirmed a new date for the race. For updates and more information, visit www.thequillen100.com.